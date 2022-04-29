BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Herscher Invite
With the boys and girls track and field postseasons just a few weeks away, many local teams gathered at Herscher High School on Friday evening to get a possible glimpse of what’s to come.
Seventeen teams, including 15 local squads, gathered to compete in the Herscher Invite after having to take a two-year break because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s great to be back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” Herscher boys coach Jared Macari said. “... It’s great to have a sense of normalcy back with the invite and have the same teams come back.
“It gives us all an overall standard of where we are at to help set ourselves up for conference and the postseason.”
On the girls side, it was Watseka that walked away with the first-place trophy after totaling a meet-best 93 team points. Bishop McNamara claimed second overall (73 team points), followed by Iroquois West (3rd, 60 points), Beecher (4th, 46), Wilmington (6th, 35), Manteno (7th, 34), Dwight (8th, 26), Tri-Point (9th, 22), Reed-Custer (10th, 18), Herscher (10th, 18), Central (13th, 10), Coal City (14th, 8), Momence (15th, 7), Peotone (16th, 6) and St. Anne (16th, 6).
“I’m somewhat at a loss for words,” Watseka girls track and field coach Troy Simpson said. “I’m real proud of the girls because we had some goals tonight to just bring home a trophy. We knew we were in position to bring home a Top-3 placement, and the girls team hasn’t won the Herscher Invite since 1989. ... I can’t say how proud I am of how the ladies stepped up tonight and did what we wanted to do.”
The Warriors did most of their damage in the relay races by claiming wins in each of the 4-by-100, 4-by-200, and 4-by-800-meter relays. Haven Meyer, Emily Miller, Haven Maple and Raegan Gooding claimed first overall in the 4-by-100-meter relay (54.89 s) before adding another victory in the 4-by-200-meter relay with a time of one minute and 57.64 seconds.
Jackie Lynch, Briana Dominguez, Maggie Dickte and Sophie Simpson then added another first-place finish in the 4-by-800-meter distance relay (12:53.06). Maple also recorded the only individual win with a victory in the triple jump (8.70 m).
Evita Martinez led the second-place Irish with first-place finishes in both the 800-meter (2:33.03) and 1600-meter (5:47.73) distance races. Shelby Corbett contributed a win in the 300-meter hurdles (51.72 s). Meredith Cortes, Camille Kuntz, Krista Suprenant and Martinez chipped in another win in the 4-by-400-meter relay (4:36.15).
Ella Rhodes took first overall in the 100-meter hurdles (17.57 s) to lead Iroquois West. Riley Klump finished first in the high jump (1.39 m).
Trinity Bonham led Beecher with a second-place finish in the 400-meter (1:05.31).
Kate McCann led Wilmington with first-place finishes in the long jump (5.05 m), 100-meter dash (13.08 s) and 200-meter dash (26.75 s).
Manteno’s 4-by-200-meter relay team comprised of Xoei Coffman, Caitlin Meaney, Sara Schmidt and Aeryn Breazeale claimed second overall (2:03.09) to help lead the Panthers.
Hailey Heath finished first in shot put (9.34 m) to lead Dwight.
Lanie Woods placed second overall in discus (25.35 m) to pace Tri-Point.
Zoe Hassett dashed her way to a first-place finish in the 400-meter (1:02.72) to lead Reed-Custer.
Gracie Kent led Herscher with a first-place finish in the 3200-meter distance race (13:19.51).
Laney Bottorf claimed third overall in the triple jump (8.32 m) to lead Central.
Endya Hayes placed fourth in the 100-meter dash (14.27 s) to lead Momence.
Terrynn Clott took ninth in discus (22.01 m) to lead Peotone.
Dakotah Parr placed third overall in the long jump (4.01 m) to pace St. Anne.
On the boys side, Prairie Central ran away with a first-place finish with 166 team points, which was 76 points more than second-place finisher Herscher. Manteno claimed third overall (42 points), followed by Beecher (4th, 39), Iroquois West (5th, 37), Reed-Custer (6th, 26), Dwight (6th, 26), Momence (6th, 26), Coal City (9th, 24), Watseka (10th, 22), Tri-Point (11th, 20), St. Anne (12th, 18), Peotone (13th, 8), Bishop McNamara (15th, 3) and Wilmington (15th, 3).
Herscher was led by its two relays teams who finished first overall. Aj Cotter, Thomas Morgan, Ben Morgan and Drew Rogers placed first in the 4-by-400-meter relay (3:43.10), and Connor Overacker, Thomas Morgan, Matthew Benoit and Drew Rogers added another victory in the 4-by-800-meter relay (8:50.95). Rogers also claimed first in the 1600-meter distance race (4:16.72), and his teammate Brayden Shepard chipped in a win in the 3200-meter distance race (11:05.96). Ben Morgan rounded out the Tigers’ individual wins with a victory in the 400-meter (54.03 s).
“What’s great is we have basically a full squad of individuals that can step up and answer the call when needed,” Macari said of his team’s five first-place finishes. “When it comes to setting the standard, they set the standard for themselves, and tonight’s meet was no different for that.”
Ethan Godsey helped pace Manteno with two second-place finishes in the long jump (5.56 m) and triple jump (11.44 m).
Aidan Ward led Beecher with a first-place finish in the 800-meter (2:09.32).
Clayton Leonard swept discus (39.49 m) and shot put (15.62 m) to lead Iroquois West.
Danny Kuban claimed second in the 300-meter hurdles (45.34 s) to lead Reed-Custer.
Austin Burkhardt, Ayden Roff, Samuel Edwards and Jack Duffy led Dwight with a third-place finish in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:39.13).
Anthony Martinez led Momence with two third-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (11.96 s) and long jump (5.53 m).
Christian Micetich claimed first in the 300-meter hurdles (42.90 s) to lead Coal City.
Fernando Orellana, Anthony Shervino, Zander Stano and Jordan Schroeder led Watseka with a second-place finish in the 4-by-100-meter really (46.18 s).
Jose Amador placed second overall in the 3200-meter distance race (11:14.33) to lead Tri-Point.
Reece Curtis dashed to a second-place finish in the 100-meter (11.79 s) to lead St. Anne.
Ayden Bettenhausen placed third overall in the 200-meter dash (24.46 s) to lead Peotone.
Sam Munsterman finished fifth in the long jump (5.36 m) to lead McNamara.
Joel Greenidge claimed sixth in the 200-meter dash (25.15 s) to lead Wilmington.
Gene Ward Boys Invitational
Kankakee finished second overall out of seven teams with 123.5 team points, which was 45.5 points off first-place finisher Urbana.
Jayon Morrow led the Kays with first-place finishes in both the 200-meter (21.7 s) and 400-meter (48.3 s) dashes. Jalen Townsend took first overall in the 300-meter hurdles (42.9 s). Nahzir Hill swept the high jump (1.78 m) and long jump (6.62 m) competitions. Tyrice Bender, Hill, Townsend and Jyaire Hill placed first in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:30.9), and Jyaire Hill, Morrow, Townsend and Bender claimed a win in the 4-by-400 meter relay (3:34.8).
Urbana Girls Invitational
Kankakee placed first overall out of 14 teams with 130 team points. BBCHS claimed sixth overall with 50 points.
No individual stats were available for Kankakee.
Ziniera Edwards placed first in discus (30.19 m) to lead the Boilermakers with their only first-place finish.
High school BASEBALL
Beecher 9, St. Anne 2
Duane Doss went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI and three runs scored to lead Beecher at the plate. Joseph Kain tossed a complete game, giving up four hits and two earned runs with seven strikeouts to help claim the win on the mound. David Arroyo and Quinton Allen collected two hits apiece.
Dalton Anderson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Cardinals at the plate. Griffen Walters went 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Milford 4, Bismarck-Henning 0
Owen Halpin went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored to lead the Bearcats. Adin Portwood and Carson Shields barreled one double each. Chase Clutteur recorded a single and a drawn walk. Beau Wright threw a complete game no-hitter with nine strikeouts to record the victory on the mound.
Georgetown Ridge-Farm 12, Watseka 6
Simon Hodolitz went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Warriors at the plate. Ty Berry and Conner M. Bell contributed RBI singles for a run scored. Kobi Stevens totaled two runs scored off a single and a drawn walk.
High school SOFTBALL
Beecher 9, Pontiac 4
Beecher out-hit Pontiac 9-4 in a clash of Class 2A powerhouses. Kamryn Koontz drove in a team-high two runs off a double and a single to lead the Bobcats at the plate. Cheyanna Stluka tallied two singles for an RBI and two runs scored. Alyssa Oldenburg and Abby Sippel added one hit and one RBI each. Cynthia Hon claimed the win within the circle, giving up six hits and four runs (one earned) in a complete-game effort.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7, Watseka 0
Watseka left eight runners on base in its loss Friday. Natalie Petersen went 3-for-3 to lead the Warriors with the sticks. Brianna Denault added a double and a single. Elizabeth Wittenborn went 1-for-3 with a double.
Bismarck-Henning 10, Milford 0 (5 innings)
Jossalin Lavicka went 2-for-3 with two singles to help total all of Milford’s hits on the evening.
Illiana Christian 16, Peotone 9
Ashley Veltman went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead the Blue Devils. Emma Spagnoli recorded two doubles for three RBIs and two runs scored. Taylor Thweatt drove in three runs off three singles.
Calumet Christian 14, Trinity 0 (5 innings)
Kendall Jackson had two hits to lead the Eagles at the plate.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wilmington 12, Momence 0
Alexa Clark and Ella Banas scored three goals each to lead the Wildcats. Abbie Rampa contributed two scores and three assists. Katie Lewsader scored two goals, which was one more score than teammates Dezirae Yanke and Veronica Weck. Milli Williams had two saves to help record the shutout in the net.
Reed-Custer 2, Coal City 1
No individual stats were available for the Comets.
Kylie Kennel scored off an assist by Peyton Benson to help lead the Coalers. Melody Hamerla recorded three saves in the net.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
KCC 14, Carl Sandburg College 5
Daniel Puplava went 3-for-5 with a team-high four RBIs to lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Owen Jackson and Drake Schrodt added two hits apiece for a combined three RBIs. Braeden MacDonald went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and four runs scored. Matt Lelito claimed the win on the rubber, giving up three hits and one earned run with 12 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
Carl Sandburg College 9, KCC 8
Owen Jackson smacked a solo home run and totaled two drawn walks to lead KCC at the plate. Braedan MacDonald drove in two runs off a two-run home run. Daniel Puplava recorded a team-high four RBIs off two doubles.
