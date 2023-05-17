Softball file art

SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional semifinals: (4)Manteno 15, (7)Chicago Christian 0 (4 Innings)

Manteno advanced to the regional championship against Beecher at 11 a.m. on Saturday with a win shutout win over Chicago Christian. Ava Peterson went 2-for-3 with two triples, five RBIs and one run scored to help lead the Panthers at the plate. Lily Bivona added a single, double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Jaz Manau went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Alyssa Dralle improved to 13-3 on the mound, allowing one hit and two walks with three strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

