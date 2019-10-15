Daily Journal Staff Report
VOLLEYBALL
River Valley Conference/Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament
Beecher picked up a pair of comfortable, two-set wins on the opening night of the SVC/RVC Tournament at Kankakee Community College on Tuesday to keep its recent hot streak alive and advance to Saturday’s semifinal round.
Fresh off an excellent weekend that saw them sweep the competition at the Beecher Invite, the Bobcats kept things rolling with a 25-11, 25-13 win against Momence in the opening round and a 25-18, 25-12 victory against Central in the next match.
The Comets earned their spot against Beecher with a 26-24, 25-12 opening-round victory against Tri-Point.“I wouldn’t say it was our best showing today, but I felt great after the Beecher Invite, and we definitely have some good momentum right now,” said Beecher coach Emily Doersam. “I like having our tournament and the RVC/SVC Tournament so we can see some tougher competition toward the end of the season going into regionals.”
Beecher will take that momentum into Saturday, when the Bobcats will face the top-seeded SVC team in the tournament, Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
The Panthers’ top seed gave them a first-round bye, and their 25-12, 25-17 victory against Grant Park in Round 2 moved them along to collide with Beecher in the semis.“We have not seen P-B-L this year, but we saw them last year in the championship,” Doersam said. “Everyone just has to be ready to play against them. We have to come to play on Saturday.”
The second half of the field will hit the courts Thursday at KCC for night two of the three-day tournament. Iroquois West, Watseka, Donovan, Dwight, St. Anne and Illinois Lutheran all will see action.
The complete results for Tuesday’s SVC/RVC Tournament are as follows:• Grant Park 2, Cissna Park 1 (24-26, 25-12, 25-17)
• Beecher 2, Momence 0 (25-11, 25-13)• Central 2, Tri-Point 0 (25-8, 25-17)
• Cissna Park 2, Momence 0 (26-24, 25-12)• Beecher 2, Central 0 (25-18, 25-12)
• Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Grant Park 0 (25-12, 25-17)REGULAR SEASON
Herscher 2, Streator 0 (25-17, 25-13)
The Tigers’ dream run continued with yet another Illinois Central Eight Conference win that improved their standing to 26-1 overall and 12-0 in conference play.
Claudia Huston led Herscher with nine kills in the win, Jordan Pierce set up 14 assists, and Oliva Ruder had nine digs and three aces.Kankakee 2, Thornwood 1 (21-25, 25-9, 25-19)
The Kays bounced back from a rocky first set to secure their 20th win of the season on the road against Thornwood.
The win was Kankakee’s 18th in a row and puts them firmly in first place with an 11-1 record in the Southland Conference.Coal City 2, Lisle 0 (25-21, 25-23)
The Coalers brought their record back to even at 14-14 overall with a Illinois Central Eight Conference win against Lisle.
Rose Feeney had 15 assists and four digs for Coal City, Megan Norris had five kills, and Abbie Cullick added 12 digs in the win.Manteno 2, Peotone 1 (21-25, 25-18, 25-12)
The Panthers bounced back from a first-set loss to pick up a rivalry win against the Blue Devils.
Karli Wenzel led Manteno with 12 kills and 11 digs. Sariah Schulteis added 25 digs, and Reese Bachus had seven kills and 10 digs in the win.
Malya Sayre had 10 kills for Peotone in the loss, McKenna Evans had 19 assists and 10 digs, and Lily-Grace Stupegia added 10 digs.Milford 2, Westville 1 (23-25, 25-8, 25-19)
After a narrow loss in the opening set, the Bearcats came back with a vengeance to secure a win against Westville and improve to 23-4-1 overall.
Caley Mowrey led Milford with 19 kills in the victory, Kaylee Warren set up 40 assists, and Sam Conley added 17 digs.GIRLS TENNIS
Watseka 4, Kankakee 1
The Warriors emerged victorious in both singles matches and the first two doubles matches to earn a nice win against Kankakee.
Ashton Peters defeated the Kays’ Maggie Ruiz 6-2, 6-3 in No. 1 Singles, and Katelyn Hatch outlasted Samantha Alvarez 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 in No. 2 Doubles.
The Warriors’ two doubles wins came in No. 1 Doubles, which saw Branna Hanners and Hannah Morales beat Jayla Washington and Kamise Smith 6-1, 6-3, and in No. 2 Doubles, thanks to a 6-3, 6-3 win from Emily Crosswell and Zoey Krueger against Angel Whiteside and Tia Johnson.
Kankakee’s lone victory came via a 6-0, 2-6, 10-6 win by Alejandra Cornejo and Estafany Mendez in No. 3 Doubles against Watseka’s Laura Macias and Emma Simons.SWIMMING
Bradley-Bourbonnais 68, TF South 21
The Boilers earned a comfortable win in a dual meet against TF South, thanks in large part to standout performances from Colleen Bassett and Lani Develder.
Both swimmers earned first-place honors in two separate events, with Bassett winning the 50 freestyle (28.11 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:22.62) and Develder taking the top prize in the 200 individual medley (2:39.54) and 100 backstroke (1:12.93).
Connie Vi also secured a first place for Bradley-Bourbonnais with a 1:05.65 finish in the 100 freestyle, and Lily Bruner earned top honors in the 500 freestyle by finishing in 6:28.21.
