Daily Journal Staff Report
SOCCER
Rivals Cup
Beecher 1, Wilmington 0
An unassisted goal in the second half from Gage Beck was just enough for Beecher to break its scoreless tie with the Wildcats and earn a Rivals Cup win.
Miguel Herrera made four saves in net for the Bobcats as they improved their season standing to 7-6 overall.
Sam Dennis made seven saves in net for the Wildcats in the loss.Grant Park 3, St. Anne 1
The Dragons buoyed their season standing above the .500 mark at 7-6 with a Rivals Cup win against the Cardinals.
Clayton McKinstry opened the scoring with an unassisted strike in the first half, and Joey Ringo and Owen Reynolds came through with one goal each in the second half. They were assisted by Ethan Damler and Nolan Schneider, respectively.Herscher 1, Chicago Christian 0
Jack Holohan made 10 saves and recorded his fourth consecutive shutout in net for the Tigers as they notched a Rivals Cup victory.
Jace Martin scored the lone goal of the contest on an assist from Jacob Schultz. The Tigers are 9-5 overall this season.Manteno 6, Bishop McNamara 0
Two goals and three assists from Alec Miller led the way for the Panthers in a one-sided Rivals Cup victory against the Irish.Ion Barrio scored one goal and assisted on two more in the win, and Drew St. Aubin, Cody Mather and Scott Eldridge added one goal apiece.
BOYS GOLF
Iroquois West 165, Blue Ridge 186
Ryan Tilstra turned in an excellent performance for the Raiders with a career-low round of 34 in a win against Blue Ridge at Shagbark.
Tilstra was joined on the scorecard by Kade Kimmel (42), Jack McMillan (43) and Ivan Munoz (46) as Iroquois West improved to 21-8 overall this season.Watseka 167, Donovan 219, Momence 252
The Warriors dominated their triangular showdown at Shewami with Donovan and Momence.
Lukas Ball led the charge for Watseka with a 39, Leevi Bruens was just behind him at 41, Jordan Schroeder shot 42, and Adam Norder rounded out the scorecard at 45.
Donovan’s best scorer was Brodi Winge (52) and atop Momence’s card was Gavin Ladd (57).
Tri-Point also attended the match but did not have enough golfers to qualify as a team. Their top scorer was Brian Curling, who had a strong day with a round of 41.GIRLS GOLF
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 218, Iroquois West 233
McKinley Tilstra’s team-best round of 52 was just two strokes behind the medalist, GC-M-S’s Kaitlin Kamman, in a loss for the Raiders.Tilstra was joined in qualifying by teammates Adelynn Sharp (57), Georgia Curtis (57) and Uliana Curtis (67).
VOLLEYBALL
Beecher 2, Watseka 0 (25-18, 25-16)
The Bobcats evened out their season standing at 6-6 overall with a comfortable win against Watseka.
Kaylie Sippel turned in a well-rounded performance in the win with four kills, six digs and 10 assists. Lilly Avelar added 12 digs, and Margaret Landis chipped in nine digs.
Kennedy McTaggart and Kinzie Parsons had three kills apiece in the loss for the Warriors, and Sydney McTaggart pitched in with 10 digs. The Warriors are 8-8-1 overall.Kankakee 2, Momence 0 (25-19, 25-17)
The Kays continued their recent run of success with a quick, two-set win against Momence.Aariasha Dabney had seven kills for Kankakee, and Kakia Autman added six kills and four blocks. Hailey Lamie dished out 18 assists in the win.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Seneca 0 (25-19, 25-20)
The Panthers bounced back nicely from Tuesday’s conference loss to Beecher with a two-set win against Seneca that improved their record to 11-4-2 overall.
Carson Halpin led the charge with six kills and nine digs. Kylie Hawks added six kills of her own to go with three blocks. Kennedy Fair set up 19 assists to go with five digs, and Madelyn Storm chipped in 10 digs in the win.Herscher 2, Plainfield East 1 (21-25, 25-21, 25-18)
The Tigers provided further evidence they are the real deal this season by traveling to Plainfield and taking down East in three sets to improve to 20-1 overall.Maddy Offerman led the way with 11 kills and six blocks for Herscher, Jordan Pierce set up 16 assists, Claudia Huston made nine kills, Mady Rogers had seven kills and 15 digs, and Olivia Ruder salvaged 19 digs in the statement win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!