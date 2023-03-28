Jake McPherson

Reed-Custer's Jake McPherson throws a pitch during last week's game at Bishop McNamara. McPherson threw a perfect game Monday in the Comets' 10-0 win against Herscher.

 Daily Journal/Mason Schweizer

Daily Journal staff report

By the time Reed-Custer’s Jake McPherson finished his pitching performance on the bump against Herscher on Monday, he had etched himself in the Comets’ baseball history books.

The 6-foot-2 right hander was nothing short of perfection, tossing a five-inning perfect game with 14 strikeouts, including eight straight punchouts to open the game against the Tigers to help his squad improve to 3-0 on the season with a 10-0 victory.

