WRESTLING
Reed-Custer 57, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24; Reed-Custer 52, Central-Iroquois West 24
Reed-Custer swept its triangular with GCMS and Central-Iroquois West. The Comets were led by nine wrestlers who went undefeated (2-0) on the evening. Judith Gamboa (106 pounds), Sam Begler (126), Jeremy Eggleston (132), Landon Markle (138), Brenden Tribe (160), Rex Pfiefer (170), John Aylward (195), Kody Marschner (220), and Gunnar Berg (285) all swept their individual matches to lead Reed-Custer.
Sycamore 43, Coal City 33; Coal City 73, Morris 3
Coal City split its triangular with Sycamore and Morris. The Coalers totaled four undefeated wrestlers on the evening who all swept both of their matches. Johnny Housman (113 pounds), Brant Widlowski (120), Jacob Piatak (132), and Mataeo Blessing (145) all went 2-0 to lead the Coalers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ocean Springs (Fla.) 33, Kankakee 29 (KSA Tournament)
Avery Jackson shot 4-of-8 from the field to total a team-high 14 points to lead the Kays. Jackson also tallied seven steals. Taleah Turner added six points, two rebounds and an assist as the Kays opened up their three-day tournament in Florida.
Iroquois West 41, Georgetown Ridge-Farm 31
Iroquois West improved to 8-5 with a victory. Shea Small led the Raiders with 13 points, eight rebounds, and three steals. Ilyana Nambo contributed 10 points and Adelynn Scharp had six points.
Beecher 57, Donovan 22
Beecher improved to 5-5 on the season with a win over the Wildcats. Rhiannon Saller and Morgan McDermott totaled 14 points each to lead the Bobcats. Abby Shepard added nine points, eight assists, and two rebounds.
No individual stats were available for Donovan.
Homewood-Flossmoor 54, Bradley-Bourbonnais 20
Tess Wallace scored seven points to lead the Boilermakers. Trinity Davis had five points, which was one more point than teammates Ellie Haggard and Malory Ninis.
Somonauk 41, Reed-Custer 37
Reed-Custer was led by Brooklyn Harding, who totaled 12 points, two assists, and two steals. Caelan Cole had 12 points and eight steals. Adironna Williams hauled in a team-high 11 rebounds.
Grant Park 50, Central 41
Brooke Veldhuizen tallied a double-double with 23 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Dragons. Delaney Panozzo poured in 23 point and eight rebounds. Dylan Marcotte had eight rebounds and three steals.
Alana Gray scored 22 points, including six made 3-pointers to lead the Comets. Allison Cox had six points.
Tri-Point 46, Momence 30
No individual stats were available for Tri-Point.
Britta Lindgren had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead the Redskins. Kaylee Vanswol totaled seven rebounds and two points. Sydnee Vanswol added five points and four rebounds. Haylie Smart and Melanie Alvarado contributed eight rebounds apiece.
Midland 36, Dwight 20
Dwight was led by Brooke Vigna and Kassy Kodat who both totaled eight points. Lilly Duffy and Kodat notched five steal apiece. Vigna hauled in a team-high 12 rebounds.
Salt Fork 36, Milford 25
Brynlee Wright led Milford with eight points and five rebounds. Hunter Mowrey had 13 rebounds and seven points. Anna McEwen tallied seven rebounds and four points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Watseka Holiday Tournament
Iroquois West 54, Tri-Point 51
Peyton Rhodes' 18 points led the Raiders. Sam McMillan poured in 12 points and seven assists. Cannon Leonard finished one rebounds shy of a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.
No individual stats were available for Tri-Point.
Iroquois West 56, Hoopeston 47
Cannon Leonard dropped a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Raiders. Sam McMillan had 14 points and four assists. Peyton Rhodes notched 11 points and four assists. Lucas Frank chipped in eight points and six rebounds.
Bishop McNamara 70, Cissna Park 29
Frank Fouts tallied 19 points to lead the Irish. Sean Storer had 11 points and Jose Cortez chipped in eight points.
Malaki Verkler notched a team-high 14 points to lead Cissna Park. Gavin Savoree added six points, which was one more point than teammate Gavin Spitz.
Peotone 66, Illinois Lutheran 33
Miles Heflin scored 20 points to lead the Blue Devils. Mason Kibelkis tallied 18 points. Will Graffeo and Lucas Gesswein had six points each.
Bishop McNamara 74, Donovan 25
Jaxson Provost poured in 18 points to lead the Irish. Frank Fouts added 16 points. Alan Smith and Nolan Czako contributed nine points apiece.
Jesse Shell's nine points and three rebounds led Donovan. Blake Bird totaled seven points and two rebounds
Watseka 44, Peotone 32
No individual stats were available for Peotone or Watseka.
Milford Tournament
Milford 60, Westville 45
Adin Portwood's 23 points led the Bearcats. Andrew White totaled 12 points and Nick Warren had nine points.
Milford 57, La Salette 49
Milford's Adin Portwood notched 16 points, followed by teammates Will Teig (15 points) and Nick Warren (11 points).
GIRLS BOWLING
Kankakee 1278, Herscher 1120, Crete-Monee 863
Danielle VanVleck bowled a 137 followed by a 122 to notch her personal-best and lead the Kays. Aria Wordlaw added a 146 and Mackenzie Sands notched a 151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.