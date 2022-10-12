high school VOLLEYBALL
Volley for the Cure Night: Reed-Custer 2, Wilmington 1
Both squads got together Tuesday evening to honor and raise money — with raffles, silent auctions, baked goods, apparel and Pinked Out accessories — for the Megan Bugg Global Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Laboratory in Megan’s name.
“This night always means so much to me not only because I have lost loved ones to this terrible disease but because I was lucky enough to work so closely to Deb Bugg, Megan’s mom, for five years,” Wilmington head coach Kelly Van Duyne said. “To see the fight that Megan, Deb and the entire Bugg family gave and continue to give, is so inspirational to everyone [who] they have met.
“If they can continue to believe in and fight for Megan’s mission, then as long as I am the coach, we will always honor her for our Volley for the Cure Night and give to her cause,” she added. “But this night couldn’t be possible without the hard work from players, parents and businesses that donated to our event.
“And a huge thank you to Megan Van Duyne, who puts her heart and soul into this event, along with the Real Men Wear Pink Softball Fundraiser. Without her, I don’t think this night would be so successful.”
Reed-Custer claimed a 25-23, 15-25, 25-10 third-se tiebreaker win against Wilmington. No individual stats were available for the Comets.
Jaylee Mills and Bella Reyes each led the Wildcats with four kills apiece. Lexi Liaromatis and Haley Dempsay collected nine digs each.
Cissna Park 2, Schlarman 0
Cissna Park improved to 24-5 with a 25-6, 25-3 straight-set win. Mikayla Knake led the Bearcats with 17 assists and seven aces. Brooklyn Stadeli added five kills and four digs. Gwen Chatterton had a team-high two blocks.
Yorkville Christian 2, Grant Park 0
Grant Park suffered a 22-5, 22-25 two-set loss. Brooke Veldhuizen totaled nine digs, seven kills and four blocks to help pace the Dragons. Delaney Panozzo added nine kills and four blocks. Alejandra Maldonado recorded 10 digs, and Elizabeth Voigt had seven assists.
Watseka 2, Salt Fork 0
Watseka claimed a 25-22, 25-20 two-set win to improve to 19-10 overall this season. Lauren Tegtmeyer and Haylie Peck each contributed seven kills to help pace the Warriors. Brianna Denault added a team-high 14 digs, which was five more than teammate Haven Meyer. Christa Holohan had 16 assists, and Elizabeth Wittenborn had nine assists.
Milford 2, Bismark-Henning 0
Milford earned a 25-23, 25-21 straight-set win to improve to 21-5 overall. Hunter Mowrey totaled 13 kills, 12 digs and two blocks to help lead the Bearcats. Jahni Lavicka had a team-high 24 assists. Anna McEwen finished with 17 digs and nine kills. Emma McEwen chipped in 10 digs and three kills.
Iroquois West 2, Oakwood 0
Iroquois West earned its fourth win of the season with a 25-21, 25-21 two-set win against Oakwood. Kynnedi Kanosky recorded four kills, four digs, four assists and an ace to help lead the Raiders. Shea Small contributed two kills, two aces, two digs and one block assist. Aubrey Wagner had seven aces and one block assists. Ella Rhodes chipped in three aces, three digs and one block assist.
Pontiac 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 1
G-SW dropped the match 12-25, 25-13, 23-25. Hannah Frescura led the Panthers with 14 assists, 12 digs and five aces. Eva Henderson had 14 digs, three kills and an ace. Hannah Balcom totaled four kills and a block. Addison Fair poured in nine digs, six kills and two aces.
Peotone 2, Lisle 0
Peotone’s 27-25, 25-17 two-set win against the Lions helped the Blue Devils improve to 13-10 overall. Brooke Gwiazda led Peotone with 10 kills and two blocks. Mackenzie Strough had 15 assists, six digs and one kill. Marissa Velasco had six points, three kills and one block. Tara Pleckham tallied four points and an ace. Mady Kibelkis finished with nine points, nine digs and two aces.
Coal City 2, Herscher 1
Coal City lost the first set by four points before earning a 21-25, 25-17, 25-18 third-set tiebreaker victory against the Tigers to improve to 21-7 and 111-1 in Illinois Central Eight Conference action. Kayla Henline recorded 20 setting assists, six digs, three aces and three kills to help pace the Coalers. Addyson Waliczek had 11 setting assists and three digs. Kenzie Henline contributed a team-high eight kills. Bella Veraveic had five kills, four blocks and one dig.
Herscher dropped to 11-20 overall. No individual stats were available for the Tigers.
Manteno 2, Streator 0
Manteno bested Streator in two sets, winning 25-15, 25-19 to improve to 13-9 overall. Reese Eldridge led the Panthers with six kills, four assists, three digs and one ace. Drew Hosselton had four kills, three aces and one dig. Ava Pequette totaled 11 assists, eight digs, three kills and three aces.
BOYS SOCCER
IHSA Class 1A Coal City Regional semifinals: (1)Grant Park 6, (7)Bishop McNamara 2
Grant Park advanced to the regional championship at 11 a.m. Saturday in Coal City. Rylan Heldt stepped up by totaling a team-high four goals to help lead the Dragons. Emilio Sandoval and Tyler Hudson each had one score apiece. Owen Reynolds, Sandoval and Heldt each chipped in one assist. Luke Horn grabbed seven saves.
Carter Heinrich and Jackson Mills each had one goal to pace the Fightin’ Irish offensively. Michael Brieske hauled in six saves behind the net.
IHSA Class 1A Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Regional semifinals: (2)Normal University 9, (7)Iroquois West 0
No individual stats were available for the Raiders.
Regular Season
Kankakee 7, Rich Township 0
Kankakee improved to 13-5-2 with shutout win against Rich Township. Patto Cruz recoded a hat trick with a team-high three goals to lead the Kays. Joseph Andrade and Antonio Campos each had one goal. Humberto Baez added one goal and an assist. Bladimir Lopez chipped in a goal. Noah Lacy and Chris Garcia each had one assist. Kevin Quinones had three saves.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Lincoln-Way East 2
Bryan Aldridge, Brandon Abbot, Nathan McKuras and Michael DeCarlo each contributed one goal apiece to lead BBCHS. Grant Bahr had 13 saves in the first half, and Brayden McKuras had seven saves in the second half.
— Daily Journal staff report
