Daily Journal Staff Report
FOOTBALL
Reed-Custer 33, Manteno 8
The Comets picked up 19 first downs on rushing attempts to help them control the clock and blow out the Panthers to match last year’s win total in just one game this spring. Elliot Cassem rushed it 27 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Jake McPherson added another 76 yards on the ground with a touchdown.
Manteno’s top offensive performance came from quarterback Caleb Borkenhagen who went 17-for-30 passing for 144 passing yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also finished as the team’s leading rusher with 27 yards on 11 carries.
Peotone 22, Herscher 13
The Blue Devils improved to 1-0 on the season thanks to its depth at running back. Ben Balmer led Peotone with 73 yards on 15 carries, followed by Ryan Moe with 48 rushing yards. Moe and Hunter Jellema led the squad on the defensive side with eight tackles each.
Herscher’s Cody Lunsford did a bit of everything with 14 carries for 91 yards on the ground and one touchdown catch for 50 yards. He totaled both the Tigers touchdowns. Blake Holm went 8-for-16 under center for 102 yards passing and a touchdown.
Milford-Cissna Park 66, Schlarman 14
The Bearcats scored early and often as they totaled 46 points by halftime before going on to win by 52 points.
Trey Totheroh completed 11 of his 16 passes for 251 yards and three scores. Carter Borgers turned three carries into 93 yards and a touchdown. Angel Salinas rushed for another 87 yards and a touchdown. Todd Paine finished as the Bearcats top receiving threat with 165 yards and tow touchdowns on six catches.
Wilmington 35, Lisle 24
The Panthers held a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter before they held off a resilient Lions squad.
Wilmington had 10 players attempt at least one rushing attempt, but it was Karson Hansen who finished as the squad’s lead back with 39 yards on four carries. Quarterback Jack Narine completed all three of his pass attempts for eight yards and a score.
Coal City 48, Streator 0
Asa Cooper had four carries for 70 yards and three touchdowns to lead Coal City. He also has a 16-yard reception and a 97-yard kick off return for a touchdown.
Kyle Gockman chipped in a 56-yard punt return for a score. Connor Gass had seven rushes for 47 yards and a touchdown. Keegan Crater added another two-yard touchdown on the ground.
VOLLEYBALL
Tri-Point 2, St. Anne 0
Tri-Point moved to 1-0 with a straight-set win over the Cardinals. Melina Schuette served up four aces to lead the Chargers. Maddie Stites and Elena Dyrby each added a team-high three kills meanwhile Zoey Honeycutt dished out 10 assists.
No immediate stats were available from St. Anne.
Kankakee 2, Grace Christian 1
After dropping the second set, the Kays came out and won the third-set tiebreaker 25-18. Kankakee improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference.
No Immediate stats were available for either team.
Bishop McNamara 2, Timothy Christian 1
The Irish prevailed in the third set, winning it 25-23 to take the match overall. Olivia DeLuca displayed her strong defense with 21 digs. Lillee Nugent had a team-high seven kills and Ariana Time added four blocks.
BOYS SOCCER
Kankakee 3, Marian Catholic 3
The Kays overcame a sloppy first half by scoring two goals in the second half to force a tie. Julio Sanchez scored the Kays lone first half goal on a penalty kick. Humberto Baez and Chris Garcia each added goals in the second half. Goalkeeper Bryan Cintora had 13 saves on the day, including a shut out performance in the second half.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.