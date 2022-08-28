FRIDAY

(3A-3)Reed-Custer 67, Elmwood Park 0

The Comets found the endzone four times in the first quarter and never looked back on their way to an impressive 1-0 start, led by a dominant defensive performance that saw Elmwood Park held to -43 yards and a pair of Reed-Custer defensive touchdowns, a Gavin Bruciak fumble recovery for a score and an interception return for a touchdown by Travis Bohac.

