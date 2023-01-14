(THURSDAY) GIRLS BASKETBALL
Reed-Custer 32, Manteno 24
Reed-Custer improved to 11-11 and 5-3 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a win over the Panthers. Laci Newbrough recorded nine points, five rebounds, one steal and an assist to help lead the Comets. Brooklyn Harding finished with eight points, six steals, three rebounds, one assist and a block. Kaylee Tribble had seven points, nine rebounds, three steals, two assist and one block.
Manteno dropped to 11-8 and 4-4 in the ICE with a loss to Reed-Custer. Katherine Gaffney helped pace the Panthers with eight points and six rebounds. Ava Peterson contributed six points and five rebounds. Kylie Saathoff had four points and six rebounds.
Kankakee 60, Thornridge 14
Nikkel Johnson poured in a game-high 24 points to help lead the Kays. Morgan Baptist added 18 points, which was 10 more points than teammate Kanai Jackson. Taleah Turner had four points.
Grant Park 39, Beecher 33, OT
Grant Park (12-6) improved to 11-1 overall over its last 12 games with an overtime win over Beecher. Delaney Panozzo recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds to help lead the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen added nine points and nine rebounds. Camryn Nowak Brown scored six points.
Kendall Kasput helped pace the Bobcats with a team-high nine points, including the game-tying 3-pointer to force overtime. Evelyn Jablonski had six points, nine rebounds and two steals. Aylin Lagunas totaled seven points and two rebounds.
Iroquois West 33, Armstrong 27
Iroquois West improved to 13-9 and 6-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Ilyana Nambo scored a team-high 14 points to help lead the Raiders. Shea Small had 10 points.
Peotone 66, Streator 23
Peotone remained undefeated (17-0) with a double-digit win over Streator. Mady Kibelkis led the Blue Devils with 27 points, followed by teammates Jenna Hunter (13 points) and Ashley Renwick (nine points).
Lincoln-Way Central 60, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46
Emmerson Longtin helped pace the Boilermakers with a team-high 16 points. Ellie Haggard had 15 points.
Gardner-South Wilmington 43, Grace Christian 29
G-SW improved to 6-3 in the River Valley Conference with a win over Grace Christian. Addi Fair led the Panthers with a team-high 23 points. Grace Olsen chipped in 11 points and Hannah Balcom had five points.
Natalie Dalton helped pace the Crusaders with 16 points. Chloe Dandurand added five points, which was one more point scored than teammate Anna Kibbons.
Cissna Park 50, Hoopeston 33
Cissna Park (17-4) earned a double-digit win over Hoopeston. Addison Lucht led the Timberwolves with 12 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists. Sophia Duis finished with 10 points, two steals and one rebound. Brooklyn Stadeli had nine points, three steals and one assist.
Milford 30, South Newton 29
Brynlee Wright led the Bearcats with 11 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Hunter Mowrey finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Sydney Seyfert contributed six points and three assists.
Watseka 42, Bismarck-Henning 34
Watseka improved to 15-2 and 6-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Ava Swartz led the Warriors with 11 points. Becca Benoit had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Megan Martin finished with four points and seven rebounds.
Central 42, Tri-Point 29
Katherine Winkel scored 18 points to help lead the Comets. Emma Skeen added 10 points and Gracie Shredder had five points.
Kadie Hummel and Adriana Hummel scored six points apiece to help pace the Chargers. Lainey Bertrand had four points.
Coal City 57, Wilmington 30
Coal City picked up its 14th win of the season to improve to 14-5 overall. Mia Ferrias totaled 15 points and six steals to help lead the Coalers. Audrey Cooper tallied 10 points, four steals and two rebounds. Kylee Kennell had nine points, four rebounds and one steal.
No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Reed-Custer 65, Streator 60
Reed-Custer improved to 14-3 overall and 6-1 in the Illinois Eight Conference to help earn a share of first-place within the ICE with Streator. Jake McPherson recorded 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals to help lead the Comets. Wes Shats recorded a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Lucas Foote chipped in 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
WRESTLING
Reed-Custer 66, Manteno 18; Reed-Custer 44, Peotone 27
Reed-Custer sweep its matches with both Manteno and Peotone to help improve to 17-5 on the season. No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer, Manteno or Peotone.
Coal City 82, Wilmington 0; Coal City 72, Herscher 9
Coal City swept Wilmington and Herscher to improve to 32-2 overall this season. The Coalers were led by 12 grapplers who went undefeated (2-0) on the evening. Culan Lindemuth (106 pounds), Brody Widlowski (113), Aidan Kenney (120), Brock Finch (126), Evan Greggain (132), Brant Widlowski (145), Mataeo Blessing (145), Zakk Kramer (160), Jack Poyner (170), Joey Breneman (182), Braiden Young (195) and Drake Dearth (220) all went 2-0 on the evening to collectively lead Coal City.
No individual stats were available for Wilmington or Herscher.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
KCC 71, Parkland 61
KCC improved to 11-7 overall with a victory over Parkland. Isaiah Placide led the Cavaliers with 19 points and eight rebounds. Sean Black added 16 points, five rebounds and three assists. Jaelyn Anderson had 16 points and four rebounds.
(WEDNESDAY)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Iroquois West 53, Donovan 34
Iroquois West improved to 14-3 overall with a double-digit win over Donovan. Cannon Leonard contributed a double-double with 35 points and 11 rebounds to help lead the Raiders. Sam McMillan tallied seven points, five rebounds and five assists. Kyler Meents had six points.
Jacob Onnen helped pace the Wildcats with 10 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Griffen Walters poured in six points, 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal. Brendan Hennieke had 10 points, six rebounds and one block.
WRESTLING
Kankakee 42, Thornton 24
Kankakee improved to 3-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference with a win over Thornton. No individual stats were available for the Kays.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 8 Illinois Central 95, KCC 58
Hayley Diveley recorded 10 points and two steals to help pace the Cavaliers. Jazmyn Smith added 10 points and three rebounds. Sarah Burton had seven points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals. Valorie Dagg chipped in seven points and five rebounds.
