(THURSDAY) GIRLS BASKETBALL

Reed-Custer 32, Manteno 24

Reed-Custer improved to 11-11 and 5-3 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a win over the Panthers. Laci Newbrough recorded nine points, five rebounds, one steal and an assist to help lead the Comets. Brooklyn Harding finished with eight points, six steals, three rebounds, one assist and a block. Kaylee Tribble had seven points, nine rebounds, three steals, two assist and one block.

Recommended for you