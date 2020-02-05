GIRLS BASKETBALL
Reed-Custer 63, Momence 13
The Comets extend their winning streak to 11 games after a dominating performance over Momence.
Jaden Christian led the way for Reed-Custer, scoring 10 points while adding three steals. Kayla Collins hit three shots from deep, earning her nine points in the Comets' 21st victory of the season.
Momence struggled from the field as it only shot 12% (4-for-32) on the night. Kaitlyn Piekarczyk scored a team-high nine points for the Redskins in their loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!