GIRLS BASKETBALL
Reed-Custer Lady Comet Tournament
Reed-Custer 47, Manteno 41
Reed-Custer improved to 3-0 to help itself advance to the Lady Comet Classic championship on Saturday against an opponent to be determined. Brooklyn Harding popped-off for a team-high 22 points, including six made 3-pointers to lead the Comets. Samantha Sprimont added 10 points and two offensive rebounds. Emily Lochner had eight points on 75% shooting from the field.
Kylie Saathoff scored a team-high nine points to lead the Panthers. Chloee Boros shot 3-of-6 for eight points to go along with three rebounds. Drew Hosselton notched six points, seven rebounds, four blocks and an assist.
Coal City 38, Grant Park 34
Coal City snagged its second win of the tournament following a four-point dub over the Dragons. No individual stats were available for the Coalers.
Brooke Veldhuizen led Grant Park with 21 points, 16 rebounds, six steals and four blocks. Grace Fick hauled in seven rebounds and Delaney Panozzo recorded four assists.
Wilmington 40, Gardner-South Wilmington 28
Lexi Liaromatis led the Wildcats with 12 points, followed by teammates Breanna Horton (nine points) and Anna Liaromatis (eight points) for the Wildcats' in their nonconference rivalry victory.
Addi Fair led the way for the Panthers by totaling a team-high 21 points.
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic (at Cissna Park)
Cissna Park 50, Bismarck-Henning 47
The Timberwolves picked up the comeback victory by outscoring Bismarck-Henning 20-16 in the fourth quarter. Mikayla Knake totaled 21 points, four rebounds and four steals to lead Cissna Park. Emma Morrical notched 13 points and eight rebounds to barely miss recording a double-double. Julia Edelman and Addison Seggebruch added seven points each.
Armstrong Potomac 51, Bishop McNamara 44
No individual stats were available for the Fightin' Irish, who fell to both 1-1 on the season and in the tournament.
Tri-Point 37, Momence 21
No individual stats were available for the Chargers nor the Redskins.
Flanagan Thanksgiving Tournament
Serena 44, Herscher 36
Herscher nearly put itself in position to overcome a first-half deficit by getting things as close to four points in the final quarter before losing to Serena by eight points. Mia Ruder's 12 points led the Tigers, followed by nine points by Macey Moore. Ella Gessner chipped in six points, including a perfect 2-for-2 from the strike.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tip-Off
Monticello 40, Iroquois West 22
The Raiders dropped its second game of the season following a sluggish first half that saw them get into a 21-12 hole early. Adelynn Scharp led Iroquois West with five points and two blocks. Shea Small tallied four points, two of which came from a perfect 2-for-2 performance from the free throw line. Kenzie Tammen led the squad in rebounds with five, including two offensive rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.