BOYS BASKETBALL
Reed-Custer 61, Gardner-South Wilmington 13
The Comets opened the game on a 24-5 run in the first quarter on their way to a nonconference rivalry win Wednesday. Chris Hill led a balanced scoring effort with 14 points, to go along with seven rebounds, an assist and a steal. Eddie Gad notched a double-double with 11 points and rebounds apiece, two assists and four steals. Wes Shats and Lucas Foote had 11 points apiece as well.
Cale Halpin's six points paced the Panthers. Bennett Grant had four points, Bryce Handzus scored a bucket and Garrett Grant made a free-throw.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Manteno 51, Gardner-South Wilmington 19
Grace Sundeen scored 12 of her game-high 16 points in the second quarter to lead the Panthers to their nonconference victory Wednesday night. Sundeen also had five steals. Kylie Saathoff put up another double-double effort with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Chloee Boros had 11 points and four steals. Drew Hosselton hauled in 11 boards and Ashtyn Wischnowsky had eight rebounds and six assists.
Addi Fair led the Panthers with 15 points. Taeryn Lardi and Hannah Balcom had two points apiece.
