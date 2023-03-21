BASEBALL

Reed-Custer 13, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 Innings)

Joe Stellano (three innings) and Ethan Slager (two innings) combined to throw a no-hitter against the Panthers. Connor Esparza, Brady Tyree, Jake McPherson and Stellano each had two hits apiece to collectively lead the Comets at the plate. Cole Goodwin and Landon Jankus had one hit each.

