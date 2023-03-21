BASEBALL
Reed-Custer 13, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 Innings)
Joe Stellano (three innings) and Ethan Slager (two innings) combined to throw a no-hitter against the Panthers. Connor Esparza, Brady Tyree, Jake McPherson and Stellano each had two hits apiece to collectively lead the Comets at the plate. Cole Goodwin and Landon Jankus had one hit each.
G-SW’s Cale Halpin suffered the loss on the mound, giving up seven hits and nine runs (seven earned) with four strikeouts over two innings.
Manteno 18, Momence 2 (4 Innings)
Manteno opened its season with a mercy rule victory over Momence. Jeremiah Renchen went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Panthers at the plate. Nolan Worobey went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Logan Smith had a two RBI single for a run scored. Wes Dwyer picked up the win on the mound, giving up one hit and zero runs with two strikeouts over one inning.
No individual stats were available for Momence.
Herscher 14, Grant Park 4 (5 Innings)
Hayden Johnson went 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored to help lead the Tigers to their first victory of the season. Luke Richmond had three singles for three RBIs and two runs scored. Paul Azzarelli and Jarrett Wakey chipped in three RBIs apiece off singles. Brock Wenzelman earned the win on the bump, giving up three hits and two earned runs over three innings of work.
No individual stats were available for Grant Park.
Dwight 5, Fieldcrest 1
Luke Gallet went 2-for-4 with a team-high four RBIs to help lead the Trojans offensively. Jack Duffy had a single and two runs scored. Will Trainor earned the win on the bump, giving up three hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts over six innings.
Minooka 3, Coal City 2
Coal City fell to 1-1 with a one-run loss to Minooka. Derek Carlson went 1-for-3 with a two RBI triple to help pace the Coalers at the plate. Danny Olson and Jim Feeney each had one single.
Marion 10, Central 4
Kyle Gifford went 2-for-4 with a run scored to help pace the Comets at the plate. Gavin McKee had a two RBI single. Jayce Meier chipped in two runs scored. Luke Shoven had a single.
SOFTBALL
Manteno 14, Momence 3 (5 Innings)
Manteno earned its 700th career win in program history with a victory over Momence to improve to 1-0 on the season. Alyssa Dralle led the Panthers by going 3-for-4 with a triple, having two RBIs and scoring one run. Dralle also picked up the win within the circle, giving up five hits and three earned runs over five innings of work. Kenzie Hespen went 1-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs. Lily Bivona and Ava Peterson contributed two hits apiece.
Coal City 12, Sandwich 4
Coal City opened its season with an eight-run victory over Sandwich. Sierra Anderson went 2-for-4 with a homerun and two RBIs to help lead the Coalers at the plate. Makenzie Henline went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double for three RBIs and two runs scored. Kerigan Copes had three singles for three RBIs and two runs scored. Bri Combes tossed four innings, giving up seven hits and four runs (two earned) to help earn the win on the mound.
Dwight 13, Fieldcrest 3 (6 Innings)
Dwight improved to 2-0 with a mercy rule victory over Fieldcrest. Megan Livingston went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored to help lead the Trojans at the plate. Erin Anderson added three hits, including a double for two RBIs and three runs scored. Averi Jury went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Madi Ely picked up the win within the circle, giving up three hits and three runs with 10 strikeouts over six innings of work.
Watseka 24, Grace Christiain 0 (4 Innings)
Sarah Parsons went 2-for-3 with two homers and a team-high six RBIs to help lead the Warriors at the plate. Christa Holohan went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs. Jasmine Essington went 2-for-2 with a double and four runs scored. Parsons also picked up the win on the mound, giving up one hit and zero runs with three strikeouts over four innings.
Aynslee Pasel went 1-for-2 with a double to help pace the Crusaders at the plate.
Leroy 18, Milford-Cissna Park 0 (4 Innings)
Kirstyn Lucht went 1-for-2 with a double to help pace the Bearcats offensively. Abby Storm chipped in a single.
Morris 5, Wilmington 2
Olivia Hansen went 1-for-3 with a two-run homerun to help pace the Wildcats at the plate. Kaitlyn O’Donnell chipped in a single.
GIRLS SOCCER
Herscher 7, Morris 0
Herscher improved to 2-0 with a shutout win over Morris. Elise Kukuck and Macey Moore notched two goals apiece to help lead the Tigers. Alynn Jackson, Katelyn Borschnack and Ajiya Casarrubias chipped in one goal each. Borschnack also added a team-high three assists. Danica Woods had two saves to help record the shutout behind the net.
Plainfield Central 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0
BBCHS dropped to 0-2 on the season. No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers.
Reed-Custer 3, Plano 1
Reed-Custer improved to 2-0 on the season with a two-goal victory over Plano. No individual stats were available for the Comets.
