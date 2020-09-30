BOYS GOLF
Bradley-Bourbonnais 175, Stagg 206
The Boilermakers picked up another win after all of its top golfers managed to break 50. Luke Tsilis and Thomas Offill led Bradley with a 43 apiece. Mark Robinson finished in a close second with 44 and Alex Prairie added a 45 to round out the Boilermakers.
GIRLS GOLF
SouthWest Suburban Conference Tournament (Bradley-Bourbonnais)
The Boilermakers were the youngest team at Wednesday's conference tournament, gaining valuable experience while shooting a 455 to take fifth place.
The freshmen duo of Danica Voss and Gabby Hubbs tied atop the Boilers' scorecard as they each ended their 18-hole days with a 111 apiece. Juniors Melanie Erickson (114) and Gianna Randazzo (119) rounded out the top four.
Dwight 214, Fieldcrest 237
The Trojans improved to 9-0 on the season with little resistance.
Kelly Deterding took home the medalist honors for the Trojans with a 46. Kendahl Weller shot 53, Isabelle Schultz shot 55 and Darien Guyer added a 60 to round out Dwight's top golfers on the evening.
