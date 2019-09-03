VOLLEYBALL
Manteno 2, Lisle 0 (25-16, 25-23)
The Panthers opened Illinois Central Eight Conference play with a sweep over Lisle Tuesday.
Reese Bachus led the Panthers with five kills and five aces. Karli Wenzel had 12 digs and added a pair of aces. Kenna Selk had a team-high nine assists. Midori Dotson had three kills and Brooke Timm had five assists.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Momence 0 (25-6, 25-8)
The Panthers left little to doubt in this one as they made quick work of their nonconference foes.
Carson Halpin led the Panthers in both kills (nine) and aces (three). Paige Patterson and Emma Hennessy each had three kills, while Patterson added two aces and Hennessy had an ace of her own. Kennedy Fair tied Halpin with three aces and had a team-high 12 assists, while Madelyn Storm had 10 digs.
Grant Park 2, Illinois Lutheran 0 (25-22, 25-17)
Hadleigh Loitz served up three aces and set up 13 assists in the Dragons' River Valley Conference win. Madi Meherg had 11 digs and five kills and Brooke Veldhuizen had four blocks.
St. Joe Ogden 2, Cissna Park 0 (25-7, 25-9)
Mikayla Knake had five assists and a pair of kills for the Timberwolves. Emma Morrical had three kills and KayLee McWethy had five digs.
Wilmington 2, Streator 0 (25-16, 25-12)
The Wildcats dominated from start to finish in Illinois Central Eight play Tuesday. Alysssa Ohlund and Rebecca Horton tied for a team-high six kills, while Horton and Evelyn Shepard each had four aces and Shepard added 12 assists. Claire Rink had three blocks.
BOYS SOCCER
St. Anne 2, Grant Park 1
Damon Saathoff and Raul Guerrero each scored for the Cardinals as they topped their River Valley Conference opponents Tuesday.
Ayden Delaney was assisted by Ryan Heldt for the Dragons' lone goal. Troy Reynolds had 13 saves.
Kankakee 9, Rich Central 1
Four different Kays — Chris Garcia, Humberto Baez, Isaac Stipp and Joseangel Quintanar each scored a pair of goals for the Kays, while Abram Ramos also scored. Kevin Quinones had three saves.
Illinois Lutheran 8, Watseka 0
Andrew Heurring had 20 saves for the Warriors.
BOYS GOLF
Lockport 148, Lincoln-Way West 154, Homewood-Flossmoor 166, Bradley-Bourbonnais 172
The Boilers were led by Isaac Fabro's 39 and were rounded out by Dawson McCue (42), Joel Yarno (44) and Mark Robinson (47).
