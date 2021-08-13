BOYS GOLF
Bismarck-Henning 197, Oakwood 214, Hoopeston 215, Milford 232
The Bearcats opened their season at a four-team invitational at Danville’s Turtle Run, taking fourth place. Bismarck-Henning’s Leghton Meeker was named medalist after shooting a 46.
GIRLS GOLF
Thursday: Plainfield North Invite (Bradley-Bourbonnais)
The Boilermakers opened their season at Thursday’s 14-team tournament in Plainfield, taking 11th place on the afternoon. Danica Voss shot a 91 to lead Bradley-Bourbonnais, followed by Gabby Hubbs (102), Melanie Erickson (113), Madelyn Duchene (116) and Gianna Randazzo (123).
