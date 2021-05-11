SOFTBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, Morris 2
Kennedy Pepin couldn't hit any better than she did on Tuesday evening. The Boilermaker slugger went a perfect 3-for-3 with three homers and five RBIs. Maddy McIntyre, Addison Talbot and Ellie Haggard all tallied doubles. Pepin also picked up the win on the bump, allowing two earned on four hits in a complete game effort.
Manteno 4, Reed-Custer 3
No individual stats were available for Manteno.
The Comets out-hit the Panthers 10-9, but still came up a tad short. Grace Myers smacked two doubles with 3 RBIs and pitched a solid game in a losing effort on the mound. Halie LaGrange and Grace Cavanaugh collected two hits each.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10, Milford 6
The Bearcats led early before allowing Georgetown-Ridge Farm to pull away late. Jordin Lucht and Brynlee Wright barreled one homer each. Hunter Mowrey, Anna McEwen and Emmaleah Marshino all collected multiple hits each.
Central 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1
The Comets quickly soared to victory after jumping out to an early 4-0 lead heading into the fifth inning. Kaylee Ketcherside went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Ella White smacked two singles and picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned on six hits while striking out four in a complete game effort.
Herscher 2, Streator 1 (DH)
The Tigers put up two runs in the first before never looking back. Colby McDivitt got the win in a complete game effort, allowing one run on six hits. Mia Ruder went 2-for-3 with an RBI meanwhile Alison Hassett added a hit and an RBI.
Streator 7, Herscher 3 (DH)
After a tough win in Game 1, the Tigers fell short in the nightcap. No individual stats were available for Herscher.
Grant Park 7, Donovan 3
The Dragons were led by Brooke Veldhuizen who barreled a team-high four hits, including a triple and two doubles. Molly Markland snagged the win on the bump, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out 11 in a complete game effort. Grace Fick chipped in two hits.
Kyra Cathcart finished 2-for-3 to lead Donovan at the plate. Kayden Stahlschmidt led a sure-handed defense with a team-high seven made plays in the field.
Dwight 6, Watseka 2
The Trojans three-run first inning helped spark a victory over the Warriors. Rachel Heath went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead Dwight at the plate. Kayla Kodak added a hit and a run scored.
Teagan Cawthon smacked a double which drove in both Watseka's runs on the evening. Allie Hoy, Sydney mcTaggart and Caitlin Corzine added two singles each.
Illinois Lutherhan 12, Trinity 1
The Eagles youth proved to be costly against Illinois Lutheran. Anna Simmons pitched her heart out in a losing effort while also totaling one of the Eagles three hits on the game.
BASEBALL
Watseka 5, Dwight 3
A two-run seventh inning helped life the Warriors past the Trojans. Bretten Walwer went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI to lead Watseka at the plate. Drew Wittenborn chipped in two singles meanwhile Ty Berry picked up the win, allowing two earned on zero hits while striking out 13.
Camden Beier and Hudson Beier both collected singles to total all of the Trojans hits on the evening with one each. Hudson Beer also added a team-high two RBIs.
Beecher 13, Illinois Lutheran 0
The Bobcats high-scoring offense kept rolling Tuesday evening. Ryan LeBlanc went-2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI. Jacob Graniczny, Joseph Kain, David Arroyo and Quinton Allen ripped two hits each. Graniczny also picked up the win on the bump, allowing zero earned on one hit in two innings of work.
Streator 11, Herscher 5
The Tigers let the game slip away early and count recover in a six-run loss. Blake Holm ripped three hits including two doubles and an RBI to lead Herscher offensively. Clay Schultz and Carter Jensen added two hits each.
Coal City 4, Wilmington 3
Chase Wasielewski barreled a double and an RBI to lead the Coalers at the plate. Ashton Harvey added a homer with two RBIs and a run scored. Riley Ponio chipped in a team-high three stolen bases. Brady Best picked up the win, allowing one earned on three hits while striking out seven in seven innings of action.
Nolan Rickmon smacked a double in two plate appearances to lead the Wildcats' offense. Tim Mills went 1-for-2 with a single and a walk.
Lisle 5, Peotone 4
A three-run sixth inning by Lisle forced the Blue Devils to take a tough loss. Ryan Marsh went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Tristan Weglarz, Thomas Lynch, Austin Massat, Mason Kibelkis and Matthew Derkacy all tallied hits.
Iroquois West 17, Blue Ridge 7
The Raiders exploded for eight runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to complete a come-from-behind victory. Peyton Rhodes went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Lucas Frank added two hits and an RBI meanwhile Auston Miller chipped in a triple. Jack McMillan snagged the win in relief action, allowing zero earned on one hit in two innings of work.
Central 9, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1
The Comets went on to score nine unanswered runs to take the win. Jacob Shoven went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases, two RBIs and a run scored to lead Central at the plate. Chandler Burrow hit two singles and finished with three stolen bases. Shoven also picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned on two hits in 6.2 innings of action.
Milford 24, Cissna Park 1 (4 innings)
The Bearcats totaled more RBI (14) than hits (12) in their route over the Timberwolves. Sawyer Lafoon, Nick Warren and Carson Shields all tallied multiple hits each with Warren leading the way with a team-high five RBIs. Shield snagged the win, striking out seven in four innings of work. Trey Totheroh totaled three steals and Caleb Henning added two more steals.
Bryce Sluis and Mason Blanck both singled once each to total all of Cissna Park's offense at the plate.
Gardner-South Wilmington 10, St. Anne 0
Nathan Weese totaled a team-high two hits and an RBI to lead the Panthers offensive attack. Caydan Landry chipped in a single and three RBIs. Blake Huston got the win, allowing zero earned on zero hits in four innings of work.
Eric Savoie, Fransisco Cintora and Devon Lamie all notched singles for the Cardinals.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Salt Fork Invite
Catlin (103 points) picked up a two point victory over Rantoul (101), which was more than enough points to beat a trio of local schools in Milford (fifth-place, 43) Central (sixth-place, 42) and Watseka (seventh-place, 39) and win the 10-team meet.
The Warriors (Jameson Cluver, 400-meter run) and Comets (Hunter Davis, 3200-meter run) each got one individual first-place finish. The Bearcats best finish came from Spencer Wells who took second-place in the high jump.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Salt Fork Invite
Catlin was dominant Tuesday, with their 137.5 points more than doubling Watseka who took third with 55 points. Milford finished seventh with 30 team points.
The Warriors totaled one first-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay race. Taylor Stillman, Kourtney Kincade, Haven Maple and Haven Meyer finished the relay in two minutes and 3.82 seconds. Hannah Osborn recorded Milford's best individual finish by snagging third-place in the triple jump, totaling 8.53 meters.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Olivet 7, St. Francis 1
The Tigers put up a five-spot in the fifth to help them break the 0-0 tie and run away with things late.Ryan Russian went 3-for-4 with two runs scored to lead Olivet with the sticks. Jacob Bulthuis added two hits and Ethan Underwood fanned seven in his eight innings of action on the mound. Underwood picked up the win, allowing zero earned on four hits.
