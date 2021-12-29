GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peotone Holiday Classic
Peotone 40, Romeoville 39
Peotone improved to 11-3 overall thanks to Jenna Hunter going 1-for-2 from the free throw line with 1.9 seconds left in a 39-39 contest. Marissa Velasco led the Blue Devils with 13 points and nine rebounds. Mady Kibelkis had 11 points and seven rebounds. Madi Schroeder added eight points and 10 rebounds. Hunter chipped in eight points and five rebounds.
Earlville Tournament
Grant Park 53, Yorkville Christian 42
Grant Park improved to 10-4 overall this season with the double-digit victory. Brooke Veldhuizen filled the stat sheet, totaling a double-double with 27 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Dragons. Delaney Panozzo totaled 25 points.
Lisle Holiday Classic
Reed-Custer 21, Wheaton Academy 17
Reed-Custer won a tightly contested defensive battle against Wheaton Academy. Caelan Cole led the Comets with eight points. Mya Beard scored six points.
Lisle 37, Coal City 26
Abby Gagliardo recorded six points and 11 rebounds to lead the Coalers. Audrey Cooper chipped in three points, six rebounds, and four steals. Mackenzie Henline had nine points and a team-high five steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marseilles Holiday Tournament
Wilmington 61, Gardner-South Wilmington 53
Ryder Meent's went 6-of-7 from the line down the stretch to help total 25 points and lead Wilmington. Cade McCuddin, Reid Juster, and Kyle Winker tallied 10 points each.
Cale Halpin's 19 points and nine rebounds led the Panthers. Bennett Grant notched 15 points and eight rebounds. Garrett Grant added 12 points and two rebounds.
Bismarck-Henning Tournament
Milford 65, Illinois Math and Science 33
Milford improved to 5-0 in the tournament before losing out on a chance to play in the tournament championship due to a tie-breaker. Adin Portwood and Andrew White paced the Bearcats with 19 points and 18 points respectively. Will Teig and Nick Warren hauled in eight rebounds each.
Marseilles Holiday Tournament
Dwight 63, Earlville 52
Dwight's nine-point victory over Earlville puts the Trojans into the consolation championship game against St. Bede later this week. Wyatt Thompson led Dwight with 24 points. Conner Telford had 14 points, which was three more points than teammate Jeremy Kapper. Kaleb Duden scored six points.
MONDAY
WRESTLING
Mid-States Wrestling Classic (Wis.)
Bradley-Bourbonnais finished 13th out of 38 teams during its tournament in Whitewater, Wisconsin, on Monday evening. BBCHS junior Ethan Spacht (106 pounds) went undefeated (4-0) to claim first-place in his weight class and claim the Outstanding Wrestler of the Tournament award.
Sophomore AJ Mancilla (170) placed third in his weight class with a 5-1 individual performance on the mat. Junior Levi Greenlee (126) also added a third-place finish with a 6-1 record through the tournament. Junior Ty Starr contributed a sixth-place finish with a 4-3 record.
