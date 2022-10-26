VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional semifinals: (8)Peotone 2, (1)Coal City 0

Petone upset the Coalers 25-20, 25-22, to advance to the regional championship against Pontiac at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Seneca. Brooke Gwiazda led the Blue Devils with seven kills and three blocks. Marissa Velasco and Mady Kibelkis each tallied four kills and an ace. Mackenzie Strough finished with a team-high 15 assists. Allie Werner had three kills and two aces. Ashley Veltman chipped in two kills, one block and an ace.

