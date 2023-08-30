Peotone edged Manteno 25-14, 22-25, 25-13, to earn a third-set tiebreaker victory. Ashley Veltman led the Blue Devils with 10 points, four kills, three aces and one block. Mia Connolley added six kills and one ace. Allie Werner tallied nine points, four kills and one ace. Alexa Matichak chipped in three kills.
Brynn Nikonchuk paced the Panthers with 15 digs and five kills. Bri Wilson added 16 digs, four assists and one ace. Mackenzie Hespen and Maddie Gesky each had five kills. Kaylee Boudreau chipped in 14 digs.
Beecher 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0
Beecher opened up River Valley Conference action with a 25-17, 25-8, two-set win over G-SW. Ava Pattenaude led the Bobcats with 10 assists. Elena Kvasnicka had six kills.
Addison Fair paced the Panthers with six digs and two kills. Ava Schultz contributed five assists, four digs and one kill. Olivia Siano had seven digs.
Momence 2, Central 1
Momence earned a third-set tiebreaker (22-25, 25-22, 27-25) comeback victory over Central. Lexi Hamann led Momence with 17 digs, 13 kills, 11 serves and two aces. Jaliyah Wright tallied four kills and three aces. Lisa Moseley had 23 serve-receive digs.
No individual stats were available for the Comets.
Coal City 2, Lisle 0
Coal City defeated Lisle 25-20, 25-17, to improve to 5-2 overall. Aubrey Mellen led the Coalers with 11 setting assists, seven digs and one kill. Kayla Henline contributed nine setting assists, one service ace and one dig. Emma Rodriguez chipped in five kills, three digs and one service ace.
Streator 2, Herscher 1
Herscher suffered a 25-23, 23-25, 22-25, third-set tiebreaker defeat to Streator. Isabella Mendell paced the Tigers with 12 assists, 10 kills and five aces. Kennedi Huston recorded 10 kills and 10 assists. Laney Rogers had 10 assists.
BOYS SOCCER
Peotone 4, Manteno 3
The Blue Devils squeaked out a one-goal win in Tuesday’s tilt between Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals.
No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.
Gannon Adamson scored a pair of goals for the Panthers, who also got a goal from Gio Arrigo. Logan Smith had a pair of saves.
Herscher 5, Streator 1
Jaden Jaime recorded four goals to help lead the Tigers. Luis Parra added one goal and two assists. Jacob Benoit and James Holohan had one assist each. Henry Crain grabbed 13 saves in net.
Beecher 8, St. Anne 0
Wences Baumgartner tallied four goals and one assist to help lead the Bobcats to a shutout win over St. Anne. Logan Wilkins contributed one goal and two assists. Miguel Corral, Nate Diachenko and Axel Avila had one goal apiece. Jimmy Kypuros had one save in net.
No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.
Central 7, Illinois Lutheran 0
Ethyn Bailey erupted for six goals to help lead the Comets. Quinn Smith totaled four assists. Owen Rasmussen had one goal. Goalkeeper Austin Schoon earned the clean sheet behind the net.
Lisle 9, Reed-Custer 0
Josh Conger hauled in six saves in net to pace the Comets.
BOYS GOLF
Lockport 154, Bradley-Bourbonnais 164, Lincoln-Way West 169, Homewood-Flossmoor 174
Max LaMore, Sam LaMore, JT Woolman and Zach Morrey each shot 41s to collectively pace the Boilermakers.
Streator 164, Manteno 192
Eric Eldridge paced the Panthers with a 46, followed closely by teammates Logan Bukowski (47), Ryan Young (49) and Andy Horath (50).