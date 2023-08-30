Volleyball File Art
Daily Journal/File

VOLLEYBALL

Peotone 2, Manteno 1

Peotone edged Manteno 25-14, 22-25, 25-13, to earn a third-set tiebreaker victory. Ashley Veltman led the Blue Devils with 10 points, four kills, three aces and one block. Mia Connolley added six kills and one ace. Allie Werner tallied nine points, four kills and one ace. Alexa Matichak chipped in three kills.

