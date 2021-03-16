VOLLEYBALL

Peotone 2, Bishop McNamara 1

After taking the first set 25-23, the Blue Devils had their backs up against the wall when they lost the second set 25-15 but got hot again late to win the third set 25-22 to improve to 1-0 on the season.

Malya Sayre had seven kills and nine digs. Lily-Grace Stupedia had 10 kills and an assist. Amanda Hasse and Grace Renier each had three kills with Hasse adding three aces.

No stats were reported for Bishop McNamara.