GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peotone 54, Lisle 14

Peotone improved to 24-1 and secured the Illinois Central Eight Conference all to itself this year with a current 12-0 ICE record. Mady Kibelkis led the Blue Devils with a team-high 16 points. Jenna Hunter finished with 13 points and Kayleigh Anderson and Marissa Velasco had six points each. 

