GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peotone 54, Momence 14
Peotone improved to 18-0 on the season with a double-digit win over Momence. Mady Kibelkis recorded 19 points to help lead the Blue Devils. Jenna Hunter added 10 points and Madi Schroeder had nine points.
A’Miracle Johnson helped pace Momence with four points and four rebounds. Haylie Smart had four points and two rebounds.
Watseka 36, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22
Watseka improved to 17-2 on the season. Brianna Denault led the Warriors with seven points. Ava Swartz contributed seven points and six rebounds. Becca Benoit and Emily Miller had six points apiece.
Manteno 51, Lisle 40
Manteno improved to 12-8 and 5-4 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Katherine Gaffney led the Panthers with 15 points and six rebounds. Sydney Sosnowski added 12 points, including a 3-for-4 performance from the 3-point line. Kylie Saathoff finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Central 43, Grace Christian 33
Gracie Schroeder led the Comets with a team-high 12 points. Katherine Winkel had seven points and Anna Winkel chipped in four points.
Alexa Doty scored a team-high 18 points to help pace the Crusaders. Natalie Dalton added 11 points. Angelina Larsen scored four points.
Iroquois West 61, South Newton 27
Ilyana Nambo led the Raiders with 13 points. Shea Small scored 11 points.
Christian Liberty 35, Trinity 30
Emily McGinnis helped pace the Eagles with nine points and five steals. Elena Shold finished with five points and 11 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Trinity 50, Christian Liberty 44
Trinity improved to 12-3 on the season with a win over Christian Liberty. Ethan Turner helped lead the Eagles with a team-high 19 points. Jesse Jakresky had 10 points.
