GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peotone 56, Reed-Custer 23
Peotone improved to 19-4 and 11-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference that they won last week. Mady Kibelkis notched 25 points and seven rebounds to lead the Blue Devils. Addie Graffeo finished with nine points while Jenna Hunter and Madi Schroeder each added eight points apiece.
Mya Beard's six points, three rebounds, and a steal led the Comets. Emily Lochner had six points and an assist. Sam Sprimont hauled in a team-high six rebounds.
Grant Park 34, Illinois Lutheran 22
Grant Park improved to 15-6 and 10-2 in the River Valley Conference. Delaney Panozzo notched a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Dragons. She also added a team-high six blocks. Camryn Novak Brown added six points while Andi Dotson chipped in five points.
Beecher 58, Grace Christian 27
Abby Shepard shot 12-of-19 from the field to total a team-high 30 points to lead the Bobcats to their ninth-straight victory. Rhiannon Saller tallied 11 points and six rebounds. Morgan McDermott added nine points and five steals.
No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.
Watseka 60, Westville 23
Watseka improved to 18-3 overall this season with a double-digit win over Westville. Sydney McTaggart scored a team-high 24 points to lead the Warriors. Allie Hoy had nine points and Claire Curry finished with eight points.
Coal City 52, Streator 13
Coal City totaled more points (16) in the opening frame than Streator did throughout four quarters of action. Molly Stiles recorded 21 points and four rebounds to lead the Coalers. Kayla Peters had five points and 11 rebounds. Audrey Cooper and Makayla Henline chipped in two steals each.
Trinity 57, Parkview Christian 46
Jesse Jakresky tallied 16 points and six rebounds to lead the Eagles to its 12th win of the season. Clay Gadbois had 14 points and eight rebounds. Joseph Adamson chipped in 13 points, including 3 made 3-pointers.
Lisle 63, Manteno 61
Manteno couldn't extend its winning streak to four game against the Lions. Kylie Saathoff recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Panthers. Grace Sundeen totaled 12 points and seven rebounds. Drew Hosselton chipped in a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Cissna Park 49, Oakwood 44
Mikayla Knake totaled 26 points, nine steals, and five rebounds to lead the Timberwolves. Brooklyn Stadeli finished with seven points and six rebounds. Addison Seggebruch conntributed five points and eight rebounds.
Herscher 33, Wilmington 28
Herscher improved to 20-5 overall this season. Macey Moore's 20 points led the Tigers. Elise Kukuck had five points, all of which came from the strike.
No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.
Gardner-South Wilmington 55, Donovan-St. Anne 14
Addison Fair dropped 29 points to lead the Panthers. Hannah Balcom finished with 12 points.
No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.
Central 47, Momence 35
Alana Gray recorded a team-high 16 points to lead the Comets. Gracie Schroeder added eight points. Emma Skeen and Katherine Winkel chipped in seven points apiece.
Kaylee VanSwol tallied 11 rebounds and three points to lead the Redskins. Vaneza Ortiz had nine points, which was four more points than teammate Mya Roberson. Haylie Smart contributed six points and seven rebounds.
Milford 63, Schlarman 5
Hunter Mowrey tallied 11 points, 11 rebounds, and four steals to lead the Bearcats. Brynlee Wright had 11 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Anna Hagan chipped in 11 points, five assists, and three steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tri-Point 69, Gardner-South Wilmington 68
Tri-Point outscored the Panthers 19-15 in the final frame to secure the comeback victory. No individual stats were available for the Chargers.
Cale Halpin's 26 points and two steals led the Panthers. Gabe McHugh added a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards. Garrett Grant had 10 points and three rebounds. Bennett Grant contributed 16 points and five rebounds.
