GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peotone 57, Herscher 23

Peotone improved to 21-0 to help remain undefeated (10-0) in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a win against Herscher. Jenna Hunter scored 26 points to lead the Blue Devils. Mady Kibelkis finished with 11 points, and Madi Schroeder had 10 points.

