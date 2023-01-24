GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peotone 57, Herscher 23
Peotone improved to 21-0 to help remain undefeated (10-0) in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a win against Herscher. Jenna Hunter scored 26 points to lead the Blue Devils. Mady Kibelkis finished with 11 points, and Madi Schroeder had 10 points.
Hailey King led the Tigers with eight points. Emma Powers added seven points, all in the second half.
G-SW 50, Donovan-St. Anne 30
G-SW improved to 12-12 and 9-3 in the River Valley Conference with a win against the Wildcats. Addi Fair led the Panthers with a team-high 16 points. Grace Olsen added 12 points, and Taeryn Lardi had eight points. Chloe Wells chipped in seven points.
Paiton Lareau scored 16 points to help pace the Wildcats. Laylah Lou Walters had eight points.
Milford 38, Schlarman 8
Brynlee Wright totaled 15 points and six rebounds to help lead the Bearcats. Hunter Mowrey recorded a double-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Cadence Schaubert had three points and five steals.
Salt Fork 51, Iroquois West 19
Shea Small and Jessye Rodriguez tallied five points each to help pace the Raiders in defeat.
Cissna Park 66, Oakwood 46
Mikayla Knake poured in 28 points, four rebounds and four steals to help lead the Timberwolves. Addison Lucht added 16 points, six steals, three assists and two rebounds. Sophie Duis had nine points, six rebounds and one steal.
Coal City 60, Manteno 35
Coal City improved to 17-6 and 7-3 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a victory against Manteno. Mia Ferrias led the Coalers with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals. Makenzie Henline contributed 13 points, one rebound and one steal. Abby Gagliardo chipped in a team-high six steals, and Abby Stiles tallied a team-high eight rebounds.
Sara Schmidt recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to help pace the Panthers. Drew Hosselton finished with eight points and five rebounds. Kylie Saathoff had seven points and 10 rebounds.
Reed-Custer 55, Lisle 34
Reed-Custer outscored Lisle 34-13 in the second half to help improve to 12-13 on the season. Kaylee Tribble finished with a career-high 22 points, 12 rebounds, one steal and three blocks to help lead the Comets. Sam Sprimont totaled eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Caelan Cole contributed seven points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Central 45, Momence 27
Gracie Schroeder scored 12 points to help lead the Comets. Katherine Winkel and Anna Winkel had seven points each.
Sydnee VanSwol scored 10 points to help pace Momence. Britta Lindgren added six points and nine rebounds. A’Miracle Johnson had five points and four rebounds.
Trinity 23, Families of Faith 21
Emily McGinnis and Kerrigan Stam recorded six points apiece to help collectively lead the Eagles. Emery Boerema came off the bench and went 1-for-1 from the field by hitting the game-winning shot. Marissa Hathaway chipped in 10 rebounds.
Watseka 65, Westville 27
Watseka improved to 19-3 with a double-digit win against Westville. Becca Benoit finished two rebounds shy of a double-double with 16 points and eight rebounds to help lead the Warriors. Jasmine Essington scored 15 points, which was four more points than teammate Ava Swartz.
CHEER
Southwest Suburban Conference Competition
Bradley-Bourbonnais earned third place in the SWSC competition at Lincoln-Way Central during the weekend.
WRESTLING
Reed-Custer 67, Ridgeview 12; Reed-Custer 48, Prairie Central 33
Reed-Custer swept Ridgeview and Prairie Central to improve its record to 20-6 overall this season. No individual stats were available for the Comets.
