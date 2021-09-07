High school By Daily Journal Staff Report
FOOTBALL
Peotone 34, North Central (Ind.) 8
The Blue Devils left Indiana and returned home with a four-score win Saturday to improve to 2-0. Dylan Sroka ran wild for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 21 carries. Derek Knauer had 76 yards and a touchdown on a dozen carries. TJ Chenoweth ran for a pair of scores, and Dawnson Piper had a team-high nine tackles for Peotone, which opens Illinois Central Eight Conference play with rivals Manteno at home at 7 p.m. Friday.
Salt Fork 46, Momence 26
Momence (1-1) was tripped up by Salt Fork, which eclipsed the 40-point mark for the second straight week to open the season. Kud’de Bertram accounted for all four Momence touchdowns — running for two of them — and 98 yards on 22 carries. He threw for two more scores on 7-of-25 passing for 150 yards. Luis Barerra and Anthony Martinez were on the receiving ends of the touchdowns. Momence hosts Hoopeston at 7 p.m. Friday.
Aquin 44, Milford-Cissna Park 14
The Bearcats fell to 0-2 on the season as Aquin improved its record to 2-0. Angel Salinas ran for 136 yards on 28 carries and threw a 48-yard touchdown to Sam Kaeb. Kaeb also ran for 57 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Milford-Cissna Park hosts Martinsville at 2 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
Herscher Shootout
Manteno head coach Justin Emerson picked up his 100th career victory when the Panthers topped Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 2-1 in Herscher on Saturday. Scott Eldridge scored both goals, assisted by Kash Goranson and Drew St. Aubin. Eldridge also scored a goal in Manteno’s 3-1 loss to Oak Forest, with Joe Mallaney picking up a helper. Andrew Heuring had 12 saves between the two games.
The host Herscher Tigers also went 1-1 on the day, earning a 7-0 win against St. Theresa before falling 2-1 to Somonauk in penalty kicks. Trey Schwarzkopf had a total of two goals and an assist on the day, scoring the lone goal against Somonauk on a Carter Hubert assist.
Ethan Tucek and Connor Thorson each scored twice, and Bailey Hubert and Kaden Parmley had a goal apiece. Jaden Jaime had three assists, James Holohan had two assists, and Jace Holt added one helper. Tucker White totaled 11 saves.
Grant Park earned a 2-0 win against Elgin St. Edward’s and a 2-1 win against Lisle. Iroquois West defeated St. Theresa 3-1 and lost 8-0 to Somonauk. No individual stats were available for those teams.
Beecher 4, St. Anne 3 (OT)
Gavin Smit’s goal with 12 seconds left in overtime gave the Bobcats a huge early season River Valley Conference win. Thibout Widart scored twice, and Bryce Beck, who had two assists, also scored. Nate Diachenko and Ashton Kraus each had an assist, and Cam Paulmeier had three saves.
Julien Chagoya, Damon Saathoff and Reece Curtis scored a goal apiece for the Cardinals. Saathoff had a pair of assists, and Anthony Syrigas had a helper. Adrian Chagoya recorded 14 saves.
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, Reed-Custer 0
Sam Dennis recorded eight saves in net for the Comets, who fell to 1-5 on the season.
High school VOLLEYBALL
Manteno Early Bird Tournament
The host Panthers took second after falling 2-1 to Newark in the championship match. Watseka topped Illinois Lutheran 2-1 to take home third place. Grant Park took sixth after falling 2-1 to Flanagan in the fifth-place match, and Central finished eighth with a 2-0 loss to TF North in the seventh-place match.
Manteno’s Ava Pequette and Reese Eldridge were joined by Watseka’s Sydney McTaggart (84 digs) and Raegann Kochel (38 kills), Grant Park’s Brooke Veldhuizen and Central’s Rachel Thompson (19 kills, five aces, one block) on the all-tournament team.
Monday: Central 2, Iroquois West 0
The Comets swept the Raiders in nonconference action on Labor Day. Rachel Thompson had three kills, two digs and two blocks for the Comets. Allison Cox had four aces, and Emilie Baker had eight assists.
Shea Small led the Raiders with five kills and added an ace. Madi Scheurich had three kills, two digs and an ace. Maggie Thorne tallied 11 assists.
CROSS COUNTRY
Seneca Twilight in the Woods
Herscher’s Drew Rogers won the annual night race in Seneca with a time of 15:52.6 to help lead the Tigers to a team victory (69 points). Bishop McNamara brought home the area’s next-best team finish — fourth — led by Chase Provost’s eighth-place finish. Christian Provost’s 11th-place finish put him just outside of the Top 10. Beecher finished eighth and was led by Ryan Gayton (29th). Iroquois West didn’t field a full team but was well-represented with Bryson Grant’s fourth-place finish.
Evita Martinez finished fourth in the girls race to give Bishop McNamara a top-five individual finish despite not fielding a full team. Herscher finished fourth and was led by Gracie Kent (12th). Beecher finished fifth and was led by Aaralyn Martinez (10th).
GIRLS TENNIS
Monday: Watseka 5, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0
The Warriors didn’t skip a beat Monday, winning all five of their matchups. Ashton Peters and Emma Simons won in singles action, and the teams of Peters and Baler Rigsby, Simons and Ava Swartz and Moriah Pueschell and Sarah Parsons all were victorious.
