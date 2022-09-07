The Blue Devils faced a 25-13 deficit to start the fourth quarter after four third-quarter turnovers but scored the final two touchdowns of the game to return home from their four-plus hour drive with a one-point win.
Dawson Piper paved the way on the ground, rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Dylan Sroka found the endzone three times and churned out 57 yards on 12 carries and caught a 69-yard reception from Ruben Velasco. Chase Rivera had 11 carries for 72 yards.
The Blue Devils visit Manteno at 7 p.m. Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Joliet Central’s Peg Bryan Memorial Volleyball Tournament (Saturday)
Wilmington finished second overall in the Silver Bracket of the tournament after going 3-2 overall with wins over Crete-Monee (20-25, 25-21, 15-11), Joliet (25-10, 25-21) and then Aurora Christian (25-15, 25-13) in the semifinals before falling to Yorkville in a third-set tiebreaker in the championship match.
Jaylee Mills was named to the all-tournament team after leading the Wildcats with 25 kills, 11 digs, 11 assisted blocks, 10 solo blocks and eight aces. Bella Reyes contributed 36 kills, 22 digs and three aces. Lexi Liaromatis had a team-high 39 digs to go along with five aces. Emma Grace Strong chipped in 83 setting assists as well as nine aces, seven blocks and six kills.
REGULAR SEASON
Central 2, Iroquois West 0
Central claimed a 28-26, 25-17, straight-set win over the Raiders. No individual stats were available for the Comets.
Kynnedi Kanosky led the Raiders with three digs, two aces and two assists. Shea Small recorded four digs and one kill. Madi Scheurich tallied three digs and a kill.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cow Chip Classic (Saturday)
Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant won his fourth-consecutive race by winning the Cow Chip Classic with a first-place time of 16 minutes and 3.6 seconds.
Iroquois West’s Samantha Hartke finished 62nd out of 81 runners with a time of 24 minutes and 49.2 seconds.
