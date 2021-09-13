GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Peotone 2, Grant Park 1
The Blue Devils won in a third-set tiebreaker (28-26, 22-25, 25-11) over the Dragons. Kayla Sayre led Peotone with 17 kills, seven digs and three aces. Delaney Balmer totaled 29 assist and three kills. Amanda Hasse added seven kills, one block and an ace.
Delaney Panozzo led the Dragons in kills with 11. Brooke Veldhuizen totaled nine kills, eight digs and six aces. And Dotson chipped in nine digs.
South Newton 2, Watseka 1
The Warriors dropped in a third-set tiebreaker 27-25, 21-25, 22-25. Haylie Peck smacked five kills to lead Watseka's offense. Elena Newell poured in 15 assists and Kourtney Kincade added three blocks. Sydney McTaggart led the defense with a team-high 14 digs.
Cissna Park 2, Central 0
The Timberwolves secured the win in straight-sets, taking it 25-13, 26-24. Ava Seggebruch dominated the serve line with seven aces to lead Cissna Park. Brooklyn Stadeli and Emma Morrical tallied seven kills each. Mikayla Knake added 18 assists.
Alana Grey led the Comets with 9 digs. Emilie Baker chipped in seven assists and two aces. Rachel Thompson smacked four kills, two more than teammate Emma McGill.
BOYS SOCCER
Herscher 5, Iroquois West 2
The Tigers had a trio of players secure goals in a three-goal victory over the Raiders. Jaden Jaimie notched a team-high two goals while Trey Schwarzkopf, Carter Hubert and Kaden Parmley each tallied one. Schwarzkopf also totaled a team-high three assists and Tucker White totaled six saves behind the net.
Angel Melgoza and Angel Andrade both secured one goal each to lead the Raiders. Goalkeeper Tony Espinosa grabbed seven saves.
Grace Christian 4, Watseka 3
The Crusaders chipped in four goals to take a 4-2 lead into halftime before going on to win it by one score. No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.
Caiden Brassard, Narciso Solorzano and Jack Combs all led the Warriors with one goal each. Watseka's goalkeeper Haven Maple notched 16 saves in a busy night behind the net.
Westmont 4, Wilmington 3
The Wildcats are outscored 3-2 in the second half in their defeat to Westmont. Talin Yakima led Wilmington with two scores and four steals. Josh Girot added two assists and a score while Isaac Chavez tallied 17 saves.
Lisle 3, Coal City 1
The Coalers led 1-0 at halftime before giving up three-straight unanswered goals to Lisle in the second half. Luke Hawkins led Coal with a score off a corner kick from Gavin Brewick. Colin Hart grabbed 14 saves behind the net.
Momence 2, St. Anne 0
No individual stats were available for the Redskins.
Adrian Chagoya tallied eight saves to lead the Cardinals in their loss.
BOYS GOLF
Bradley-Bourbonnais 172, Bremen 185
The Boilermakers were led by Thomas Offill who shot a 39, the only BBCHS card under a 40. JT Woolman and Chase Longtin both shot 44's and Luke Tsilis chipped in a 45.
Dwight 193, Streator/Woodland 207, St. Anne 216
The Trojans improved to 6-8 on the season despite not getting one of their golfers medalist honors. Jack Groves, Will Trainor and Dawson Carr led Dwight with 48's, which was one-less stroke than teammates Jack Denker and Reid Gall.
No individual stats were available for St. Anne.
Praire Central 166, Watseka 183, Coal City 185
Jordan Schroeder led Watseka with a 42, which was good enough for third-place individually. He was followed by teammates Brayden Ketchum (46), Zach Hickman (47) and Austin Marcier (48).
Jack Varnek and Dylan Brown led the Coalers with 44's. Ryne Phalen shot a 46 and Aiden Hansen shot a 51.
Grant Park 189, Iroquois West 191
The Dragons edged the Raiders by two-strokes thanks to Trey Boecker who shot a meet-low 34 to earn medalist honors. Keaton Lacer shot a 51, which was only one-less stroke than teammates Evan Surprenant and Jasper Cansler.
Collin Tilstra shot a 47 to lead Iroquois West. Damon Fowler, Evan Izquierdo and Tyler Read all shot 48's.
GIRLS GOLF
Pontiac Invite
Bradley-Bourbonnais picked up a fifth-place finish in the 11-team field at the Pontiac Invite, tallying a team score of 390. Gabby Hubbs led the Boilers with a seventh-place individual finish (91). Danica Voss (96) tied for 13th, Madelyn Duchene (100) tied for 20th and Larrigan Sainden (103) finished 27th.
Watseka (419) finished seventh. Layla Holohan (105) tied for 29th, Jasmine Essington (106) tied for 32nd and Caitline Corzine (111) tied for 38th.
Dwight (440) finished ninth. Sophie Anderson (104) finished 28th. Darien Guyer (113) tied for 42nd. MaryClaire Phillips (122) finished 47th and Murphy Connolly (128) finished 51st.
Iroquois West 211, Grant Park No Team Score
Destiny Thomas shot a 50 to lead the Raiders. She was followed by teammates Adeline Scharp (51), McKinley Tilstra (51) and Kiernan Tammen (59).
The Dragons failed to qualify a full team of at least four golfers. Zoe Gawlinski carded a 50 while Izzy Currier added a 63. Kennedy Marcotte chipped in a 69.
