Basketball close up.jpg

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 2A Prairie Central Regional championship: (2)Peotone 70, (3)Prairie Central 57

Peotone trailed Prairie Central 34-27 at halftime before storming back to win its seventh regional championship in program history and first since 2017-18. The Blue Devils advanced to the sectional semifinal round against St. Joseph-Ogden at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Coal City.

