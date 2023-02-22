...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...
Iroquois River near Chebanse affecting Iroquois and Kankakee
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected by late tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Iroquois River from Watseka downstream to confluence with
Kankakee River at Aroma Park, including the Chebanse gauge.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, multiple structures threatened in Watseka.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 7.6 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
IHSA Class 2A Momence Regional semifinals: (8)Peotone 48, (4)Beecher 44
Petone advanced to the regional championship against Pontiac at 7 p.m. on Friday in Momence. Miles Heflin recorded a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds to help lead the Blue Devils. Lucas Gesswein finished with four points and eight rebounds.
Beecher's season ended with a 25-7 overall record. No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.
IHSA Class 2A Momence Regional semifinals:(1)Pontiac 78, (12)Manteno 52
Manteno's season came to an end with a 12-17 overall record. Ray Lee totaled 17 points to help pace the Panthers. Kyle McCullough added 14 points and Porter Chandler chipped in eight points.
IHSA Class 2A Prairie Central Regional semifinals: (5)Monticello 63, (4)Iroquois West 38
Iroquois West concluded the season 23-7 with a loss to Monticello. Sam McMillan helped pace the Raiders with a team-high 15 points. Cannon Leonard scored 13 points and Tyler Read had six points.
IHSA Class 2A Prairie Central Regional semifinals:(1)Prairie Central 68, (9)Central 33
Central concluded its season 15-16 with a loss to Prairie Central in the regional semifinals. Jayce Meier, Matthew Luhrsen and Luke Shoven each tallied eight points to collectively pace the Comets. Aidan Podowicz had five points.
IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional semifinals: (5)St. Anne 75, (4)Grant Park 62
St. Anne advanced to the regional title game against Cornerstone Christian Academy at 7 p.m. on Friday at Watseka. Jordan Davis poured in a game-high 30 points to help lead the Cardinals to victory. Anthony Blake tallied 15 points, followed by teammates Brandon Schoth (12 points) and Fred Burton (nine points).
Grant Park finished the season with a 22-11 overall record. Blake Brown scored a team-high 19 points to help pace the Dragons. John Kveck added 18 points and Brock Brown contributed 12 points.
IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional semifinals: (1)Cornerstone Christian 70, (12)Watseka 34
Evan LaBelle scored 10 points to help pace the Warriors in defeat. Hagen Hoy totaled eight points and Dane Martin and Tucker Milk each had seven points apiece.
IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals: (2)Serena 63, (7)Dwight 41
Dwight's season ends with a 16-15 overall record. Wyatt Thompson paced the Trojans with 21 points. Dawson Carr contributed 11 points, which was seven more points than teammate Luke Gallet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.