Basketball File Art 2

Basketball in Hoop

 Ryan McVay

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 2A Momence Regional semifinals: (8)Peotone 48, (4)Beecher 44

Petone advanced to the regional championship against Pontiac at 7 p.m. on Friday in Momence. Miles Heflin recorded a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds to help lead the Blue Devils. Lucas Gesswein finished with four points and eight rebounds. 

Recommended for you