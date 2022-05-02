BASEBALL
Peotone 4, Manteno 3
The Blue Devils trailed 3-0 after an inning, but four runs between the fourth and sixth innings gave them a win over their Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals. Brock Krska allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings before hanging things off to Thomas Lynch, who allowed a single hit over a scoreless 2 1/3 innings. Krska also went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Lynch had an RBI single. Austin Massat had an RBI double and Joe Hasse and Matt Derkacy each singled and scored.
Mason Senholz had an RBI triple while Bryce Vorwald tripled and scored for Manteno. Wes Dwyer and Grant Derose each had RBI singles and scored runs. Audis Edwards allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.
Kankakee 5, Thornwood 2
The Kays improved to 8-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference with their second win against Thornwood this season. Jacob Zubrys was dealing Monday, allowing an earned run on two hits in 4 1/3 innings, and he also had an RBI double. Jaeden Harris singled and scored three runs. Jairus Harris had a two-run single and allowed an earned run on three hits in 2 2/3 innings for the save. Camden Kearney singled twice and scored.
Bishop McNamara 7, Westmont 0 (5 innings)
In the first game of Monday's twin-billing of five-inning games, Brady Bertrand tossed a one-hit shutout and struck out eight to go along with two hits and two RBIs at the dish. Landon Provost doubled twice and scored twice. Nolan Czako and Mason McCue each had a hit, a run and an RBI.
Westmont 8, Bishop McNamara 1 (5 innings)
Mason McCue and Jay Shires had the only two Irish hits in the nightcap. McCue also scored a run.
Coal City 9, Reed-Custer 0
In a battle of two of the liveliest arms in the area, Coal City's Abram Wills and Reed-Custer's Jake McPherson, it was Wills and the Coalers who were winners of Monday's ICE matchup. Wills fanned nine and allowed three hits in six shutout innings before Brady Best's scoreless seventh. Nolan Berger went 2-for-4 with a homerun. Aydan Murphey drove in three runs and scored as part of his three-hit day. Derek Carlson doubled and scored.
McPherson was charged with six runs in his six innings of work, but just one was an earned run as the Comets had three errors in the field. He allowed seven hits and struck out eight.
Streator 7, Herscher 2
A four-run Bulldogs sixth inning gave them separation in Monday's ICE tilt in Herscher. Hayden Johnson singled and scored. Joe Holohan and Miles Hoffman had a hit apiece. Tyler Murray allowed six runs (four earned) on nine hits and seven strikeouts in five innings.
Gardner-South Wilmington 8, Dwight 2
The Panthers scored five in the first and another three in the second and never looked back. Blake Huston, Blake Patterson and Cale Halpin each had a hit, two RBIs and a run. Huston fanned six and allowed an unearned run on a hit over three innings before Dane Halpin allowed an unearned run on a hit over the last four innings.
Luke Gallet doubled and scored for the Trojans, who got an RBI single from Ryan Turner.
Milford 7, Iroquois West 0
The Bearcats saw Nicholas Warren (four innings, one hit, 10 strikeouts) and Payton Harwood (three no-hit innings) twirl a one-hit shutout in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Chase Clutteur went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. Adin Portwood singled, drove in a run and scored three times. Sawyer Laffoon and Max Cook each had RBI singles.
Peyton Rhodes had the lone Iroquois West hit, a single. Lucas Frank allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits and eight strikeouts in five innings.
Watseka 9, Cissna Park 6
The Warriors scored all of their runs in the final three innings, including five-run fifth and seventh frames for the VVC victory. Ty Berry went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Aidan Morris hit a solo homer and scored three times. Kobi Stevens and Brayden Ketchum each singled and scored. Stevens earned the win in relief after fanning a pair over a perfect 1 1/3 innings.
Mason Blanck went 2-for-5 with a double and a run for the Timberwolves. Gavin Spitz singled, drove in a pair and scored. Damian Renteria had a hit and scored twice while Malaki Verkler had a hit, a run and an RBI. Bryce Sluis allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits over 4 2/3 innings.
Beecher 4, Central 1
The Bobcats got a pair of runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings for their RVC win. Jake Graniczny and Bryce Stout each had two-hit games for the Bobcats, with Graniczny adding a double, run and RBI and Stout tallying a run of his own. Graniczny allowed an earned run over four hits and five punchouts in four innings of work before David Arroyo fanned four and allowed a hit in three shutout innings for the save.
Nick Krueger struck out 10 Bobcats and was charged with four runs (two earned) on eight hits in a complete game effort. Matthew Luhrsen had an RBI single and Amarion Paxton singled and scored.
SOFTBALL
Herscher 8, Streator 4
The Tigers doubled up the Bulldogs to improve to 10-0 on the ICE season. Allie Decman had a two-hit day that included two runs and an RBI. Mary Kanak had an RBI triple and scored and Kayna Nelso had an RBI double and scored. Annistin Hackley tossed a complete game and allowed four earned runs on 10 hits.
Manteno 10, Peotone 1
The Panthers saw every player in the lineup record at least one hit, led by Avery Osborn's mammoth day that saw her homer, score twice and drive in a pair. Lily Bivona doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a run. Drew Hosselton had a pair of hits, a pair of runs and an RBI. Macy Iwanus and Ava Pequette also had two-hit days. Alyssa Dralle struck out 12 and allowed and earned run on three scattered hits in a complete game, earning her 10th win of the year.
Mady Kibelkis led the Blue Devils with a double, a single and an RBI. Emma Spagnoli doubled and scored. Ashley Veltman allowed 10 runs, but just three of them earned, on 12 hits in a complete game.
Beecher 15, Grant Park 0 (4 innings)
The Bobcats took the first game of Monday's River Valley Conference doubleheader thanks to a six-run second and seven-run fourth. Ava Olson had a three-hit game with two runs and RBIs apiece. Kylie Cook had a pair of hits, drove in a run and scored three times. Alyssa Oldenburg had two hits, three RBIs and scored. Tayiah Scanlan had a pair of hits, a pair of runs and an RBI. Cynthia Hon twirled a one-hitter and struck out seven.
Alexis Thompson had the lone Grant Park hit.
Beecher 15, Grant Park 0 (4 innings)
The Bobcats swept the day with twin final scores to improve to 16-0 in the RVC. Emma Tiltges went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Caelyn Thorpe also doubled and added two RBIs and runs each. Abby Sippel tripled, drove in a run and scored twice. Alyssa Oldenburg and Skylar Murdoch each had a hit, two runs and two RBIs. Abby Shepard and Abby Papas each allowed a hit in two innings of work.
Chloe Davis and Grace Fick each had a hit for the Dragons.
Dwight 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 innings)
The Trojans topped their nonconference rivals Monday behind Samantha Harsh's no-hitter, as the freshman fanned five Panthers and surrendered just one walk. She also went 2-for-3 with an RBI double. Megan Livingston went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run. Erin Anderson had two hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Milford 11, Iroquois West 1 (5 innings)
The Bearcats picked up their second VVC win of the season with a four-run first and five-run fifth. Jossalin Lavicka went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Abby Storm tripled, singled, scored twice and drove in a run. Brynlee Wright singled, doubled, drove in a pair and scored. Lydia Puetz also had a two-hit game with two runs and an RBI. Kirstyn Lucht scattered four hits in a complete game, allowing an earned run while fanning five.
Jessye Rodriguez had an RBI double for the Raiders. Sam Sigler singled and scored.
Watseka 23, Chrisman 0 (4 innings)
It took the Warriors just four trips to the plate to tally 23 runs, led by Elizabeth Wittenborn's 2-for-2 day that included a homerun, four RBIs and two runs. Allie Hoy went 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI. Hailey Peck tripled, scored twice and drove in a pair. Natalie Petersen tripled and scored. Caitlin Corzine struck out seven and allowed two hits in a shutout.
Central 12, Momence 1 (5 innings)
The Comets scored at least three runs in each of the first three innings for an RVC win Monday. Anna Winkel had a 3-for-3 day with three runs and an RBI. Audra Prairie had a single, a double, four RBIs and a run. Carly Perzee went 2-for-2 with a double, a run and an RBI. Emma Skeen had two hits and scored three times. Ella White struck out 11 and allowed an unearned run on three hits.
Lexi Hamann had a hit and scored for Momence.
Wilmington 15, Lisle 0 (4 innings)
The Wildcats thumped across eight runs in the second and six in the third in Monday's ICE no-doubter while Olivia Hansen flirted with perfection, allowing a hit and fanning seven in a shutout effort. Jessica Castle slugged two of the three homers the Wildcats hit, with Hansen herself adding the other. Castle netted five RBIs on her two bombs. Jenna Jackson's three-hit day included two doubles, three runs and two RBIs. Anna Liaromatis had a triple, a single, two runs and two RBIs.
Coal City 13, Reed-Custer 1
No individual stats were available for the Coalers, who plated four in the first and added six more for insurance in the seventh.
Mya Beard doubled and scored for the Comets. Sydnee Billingsley had an RBI single.
BOYS & GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
River Valley Conference Meet
Editor's Note: The following results are considered unofficial until the meet concludes with some field events next week that were postponed Monday.
St. Anne leads the boys team results with a first-place score of 121.5 points, followed by Beecher (99), Tri-Point (68.5), Momence (67), Illinois Lutheran (44) and Central (17).
Aidan Ward placed first overall in the 800-meter (2:11.6) to help lead the Bobcats. Russell Ward won the 1600-meter (4:59.4) and Hayden Kettman added a victory in discus (33.86 m). Gavin Smith, Aidan Ward, Cody Graniczny, and Russell Ward contributed a first-place finish in the 4x400 relay (3:51.6).
Ayden McNeil finished first overall in shot put (12.04 m) to lead the Chargers. Mihreteab Gilleland, Franky Barriga, Anthony Harelll, and Jose Amador claimed first in the 4x800 relay (9:40.4).
Reece Curtis led the Cardinals with first-place finishes in the 100-meter (11.4 s) and 400-meter dashes (53.2 s). Tyler Lamie added a victory in the high jump (1.67 m) while its 4x400 relay team composed of Marchello Draine, Lucas Hansen, Jessy Mailoux, and Curtis chipped in another victory (47.4 s).
Nasir-Bey-Fortinberry won the 200-meter dash (24.3 s) to lead Momence. Anthony Martinez won the 110-meter hurdles (18.9 s). Robert Rogers added a victory in the 300-meter hurdles (49.5 s). Jaxson Fanning, Miguel Fonseca, Martinez, and Bey-Fortinberry chipped in a first-place finish in the 4x400 relay (4:38).
Hunter Davis claimed first in the 3200-meter (11:35) to lead Central.
As it currently stands, Illinois Lutheran clings onto a first-place team score of 99 points for the girls, followed closely by Tri-Point (94), Beecher (76), Central (56), Momence (24), and St. Anne (20).
Lanie Woods swept discus (29.06 m) and shot put (8.41 m) to lead Tri-Point. Lainey Bertrand won the 300-meter hurdles (55.8 s) and Cali Statler finished first overall in the 100-meter hurdles (20.2 s).
Julia Jennings swept the 100-meter (13.5 s) and 200-meter (27.9 s) dashes to help lead Beecher. Trinity Bonham claimed first in the 400-meter (1:04.2) while Sydney Bonham chipped in victories in both the 800-meter (2:35.9) and 1600-meter (5:53.1) distance races. Allison Sadus, Grace Huenerberg, Trinity Bonham, and Sydney Bonham chipped in a first-place win in the 4x400 relay.
Allison Girard, Kalyn Alberts, Kendra Cody, and Illiana Jeras won the 4x100 relay (59.1 s) to lead the Comets. Girard, Alberts, and Jeras also won the 4x200 relay (2:08.3) with their teammate Jenna Bowers.
Endya Hayes claimed second overall in the 100-meter (13.6 s) and 200-meter (28. 4s) dashes to lead Momence.
Lizzy Tosh recorded the Cardinals best individual finish with a third-place placement in discus (19.25 m).
