GIRLS SOCCER

Momence 4, Crete-Monee 0

Vanessa Ortiz landed a hat-trick with a team-high three goals to lead the Redskins offensive attack. Anne Andrade chipped in another score.

Manteno 1, Wilmington 0

The Panthers grinder out a one score victory over the Wildcats thanks to a Lily Bona score. Mia Robbins totaled the shutout behind the net.

Alexa Clark led Wilmington with a strong defensive effort, tallying 15 steals. Rachel Wandless chipped in eight saves behind the net.