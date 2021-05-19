GIRLS SOCCER
Momence 4, Crete-Monee 0
Vanessa Ortiz landed a hat-trick with a team-high three goals to lead the Redskins offensive attack. Anne Andrade chipped in another score.
Manteno 1, Wilmington 0
The Panthers grinder out a one score victory over the Wildcats thanks to a Lily Bona score. Mia Robbins totaled the shutout behind the net.
Alexa Clark led Wilmington with a strong defensive effort, tallying 15 steals. Rachel Wandless chipped in eight saves behind the net.
