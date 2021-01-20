WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Olivet Nazarene 94, Judson 67
The Tigers improved to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference after defeating the Eagles by double-digits on the road.
Junior guard Karina Smits shot lights out from beyond the arc, hitting six 3-pointers on 10 attempts to lead the team in scoring with 19 points in just 13 minutes of action before fouling out. Zanna Myers was stealthy defensively with five steals and three blocks and also added eight points, five rebounds and an assist.
Kennedy Johnson struggled from the field, shooting just 2-for-10, but made up for it with a perfect 6-for-6 night from the free-throw line to tally 10 points. Avery Curry and Natalie Bardwell each added nine points each off the bench to lead the reserves.
The Tigers will put a seven-game winning streak on the line when they host 20th-ranked St. Xavier at 1 p.m. Saturday.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Holy Cross College 69, Olivet Nazarene University 64
After enjoying a three-game winning streak, the Tigers came back down to earth, and a .500 3-3 record on the season, with a five-point home loss Wednesday.
The game was tight for all 40 minutes and the Tigers trailed by just a pair at the break. They briefly led in the second half after a 24-10 run before Holy Cross clamped down in the game's waning moments.
The duo of Alex Gross and John Contant did the heavy lifting for the Tigers. Gross scored a game-high 26 points and notched his third double-double of the year with a game-high 14 rebounds to go along with three blocks, an assist and a steal. Contant had 25 points, his fourth 20-plus point game of the season, five assists, two rebounds and a steal.
The Tigers will look to get back over .500 when they host St. Xavier at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.