SATURDAY
NAIA National Swimming and Diving championships
The Olivet Nazarene University men’s and women’s swim and dive teams both competed at the NAIA National championships this week, and both programs earned top-10 finishes.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: March 5, 2023 @ 6:14 pm
SATURDAY
NAIA National Swimming and Diving championships
The Olivet Nazarene University men’s and women’s swim and dive teams both competed at the NAIA National championships this week, and both programs earned top-10 finishes.
The women scored 391 points, good enough for third place. Kaiser University (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) earned the championship with 771 points.
Allison Pearson had the highest individual finish for the Tigers over the three-day session with two second-place finishes. The first came in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.06). She was followed by teammates Julie Vega (third, 1:02.22) and Megan Schroeder (fifth, 1:03.89) to give the Tigers three of the top five in the event. Pearson also finished second in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:15.78).
Pearson and Vega were joined by Paige Howell and Taryn Dailey earned the team’s highest relay finish when they finished as the runners-up in the 4-by-50-yard medley relay Thursday (1:43.97).
The men took eighth place with their 155 points. Kaiser (719) took the men’s title as well. Individually, Nicholas Klenner’s eighth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (50.58 s). The 4-by-100-yard medley relay team of Klenner, Peter Adams, Jack Fries and Timothy Braun finished seventh (1:23.49) for the best team finish of the weekend.
In total, 16 Tigers earned All-American status in at least one event.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
KCC 3, South Suburban 2
KCC opened up its 2023 season with a one-run victory over South Suburban. Danny Puplava went 1-for-3 with a homerun and two RBIs to help lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Jack Snyder had one hit and an RBI. Zack Millsap earned the win on the mound, giving up four hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts over six innings of work. Kaleb Waller earned the save.
KCC 7, Harper 4
KCC improved to 2-0 with a win over Harper College. Danny Puplava smacked a three-run homerun to help lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Jack Snyder added a solo homerun. Cole Freeman went 1-for-1 with a triple and two runs scored. Nick Barlow picked up the win on the bump, giving up four hits, four earned runs and three walks with five strikeouts over five innings.
FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wausau March Madness Tournament
Trinity 34, Wausau Christian Academy 31
Trinity improved to 23-9 on the season and advanced to the semifinal round of the tournament. Tommy Kujawa led the Eagles with a team-high 14 points.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.