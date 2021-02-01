WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Governors State University 82, Olivet Nazarene University 81
The Tigers fell in a 49-35 halftime hole that proved to be just too much to overcome at McHie Arena in Bourbonnais Monday night.
A furious rally led by a 15-point second-half outburst from Kennedy Johnson gave the Tigers a 79-76 lead with just over a minute to play before a 6-2 Jaguars run to close the game set the Tigers back to 8-3 on the season and 4-2 in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Johnson totaled 19 points, eight rebounds and an assist. The Tigers had three other scorers with 10-plus points, all off the bench. Caroline Boehne had 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting and Avery Curry and Olivia Demosthenes each had 10 points as the Tigers' bench outscored the starting lineup 46-35.
The Tigers will visit Cardinal Stritch University at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Kankakee Community College 78, Olivet Nazarene University (JV) 73
The Cavaliers overcame a 20-point deficit to rally and knock off the Tigers' JV squad for the second time this season and improve to 3-2 on the season.
No individual stats were available. The Cavaliers take on Parkland College at 7 p.m. in Champaign Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.