MEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 19 ONU 78, No. 22 Indiana University-South Bend 74
ONU picked up its 22nd win of the season to improve to 22-3 overall. Alex Gross led the Tigers with 24 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and four blocks. Tyler Schmidt added 22 points and five rebounds. Landon Pflederer contributed 10 points, nine of which came from a 3-for-6 performance from beyond the arc.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coal City 48, Reed-Custer 39 (OT)
Coal City outscored the Comets 14-5 in overtime to improve to 14-12 overall. Mia Ferrias recorded 12 points and a steal to lead the Coalers. Molly Stiles had 10 points and seven rebounds. Abby Gagliardo chipped in eight points and nine rebounds.
Brooklyn Harding notched 13 points and four assists to lead Reed-Custer. Mya Beard added six points, three rebounds, and two steals. Laci Newbrough hauled in a team-high five rebounds.
Lincoln-Way West 66, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39
Ellie Haggard, Tess Wallace and Trinity Davis led the Boilermakers with eight points each. Kassidy Embry finished with six points, which was one more point than teammate Kate Spittal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.