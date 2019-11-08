VOLLEYBALL
Olivet Nazarene University 3, St. Ambrose University 0 (25-22, 25-21, 26-24)
The Tigers celebrated senior night in style with a sweep on Friday night in coach Brenda Williams’ final regular season home match as she prepares to step down at the end of her 23rd season this year.
Williams racked up over 900 career wins between Olivet and the University of Alabama-Birmingham, including a 619-394 record with the Tigers.
Kassidy Heeringa had a team-high 13 kills and added a block. Kayleigh Kastelein had 23 assists and five digs. Tessa Scarlati and Kaitlyn McMahon each had 13 digs, while Scarlati also had a pair of aces.
The Tigers will host the first round of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletics Conference Tournament Tuesday against an opponent to be determined.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
KCC 64, Ancilla 57 (Wednesday)
Kankakee Community College turned a five-point halftime deficit into a seven-point road victory thanks to improvments in the post and some clutch shooting from Mallory Drake.
Myheaven Parker led the Cavaliers in scoring with 16 points as they improved to 2-0 on the young season, while Ceairaa Smith added 10 assists and four steals in the win.
The Cavs will next see action Saturday, November 16 when Danville comes to town for KCC’s home opener.
(24) Olivet Nazarene University 86, Missouri Baptist University 77
The Tigers avenged last season’s last-second loss to the Spartans by earning a convincing road win Friday night.
Olivia Schmidt and Zana Myers each dropped 14 points to tie for the team lead in scoring. Schmidt added seven rebounds, two steals and two assists, while Myers chipped in two steals, an assist and a block. Kayla Ross also reached double-figures with 10 points.
The Tigers will travel to Judson University Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. contest in Elgin.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
(11) Olivet Nazarene University 122, East-West University 89
Nic Reed continued his blazing start to the season with 24 points, including a perfect 4-for-4 from the 3-point line and seven rebounds to lead the Tigers to their fourth win in as many games.
Five of Reed’s teammates also finished in double-figures — John Contant (19 points), C.J. Smith (15 points, four assists), Gavin Griggs (14 points, four rebounds, three assists), Alex Gross (12 points, eight rebounds) and Dane Schlafly (10 points, eight assists).
The Tigers have a quick turnaround and are back in action at the Ness Brothers Hall of Fame Tournament today at 2:30 p.m. at Huntington University in Huntington, Ind.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Chicagoland Collegiate Athletics Conference Tournament
Olivet Nazarene University 2, Judson University 0
The Tigers, the tournament’s top-ranked team, handled Judson with little resistance in the first round of the CCAC Tournament Friday at home.
Amanda Durbin and Katie Knutte each scored, while Julia Schindler and Teagon Albert were credited with assists.
The tournament semifinals take place today at Olivet, with the Tigers taking on either Robert Morris University and St. Ambrose University at a time to be determined.
