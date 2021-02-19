FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Donovan 59, Illinois Lutheran 49
Andy Onnen exploded with the area’s best scoring performance thus far, dropping 36 points on the Chargers in addition to 12 rebounds and two assists as the Wildcats earned a River Valley Conference win.
Darrien Pocius added 12 points. Brodi Winge had 5 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
Bishop McNamara 62, Wheaton Academy 47
It was a well-balanced night for the Irish, who saw five players score in double-figures.
Jaxson Provost led the way with 13 points, followed by Nolan Czako’s 11 points. Colton Provost had 9 points and Cam Link and Grant Fouts had 8 points apiece.
Wilmington 72, Herscher 57
The Wildcats’ inside-outside duo of Ben Kreitz and Tysen Meets was too much for the Tigers to control Friday. Kreitz scored a game-high 24 points and Meents added 20 points, including four 3-pointers.
Joe Holohan led the Tigers with 11 points. Trey Schwarzkopf and Bascom Jackson each had 9 points.
Lisle 56, Reed-Custer 49
The Comets bounced back from an early 11-point hole and took a few quick leads before stumbling down the stretch.
Dylan Garrelts and Jake McPherson had 13 points apiece for the Comets Garrelts also had six rebounds and McPherson chipped in two boards and three assists. Lucas Foote added 12 points.
Gardner-South Wilmington 54, St. Anne 45
The Panthers held St. Anne to just five points in the first quarter and were able to carry the lead wire-to-wire Friday night after that early defensive start.
Chris Bexson led Gardner-South Wilmington with 17 points. Connor Steichen added 15 points.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 49, Iroquois West 48
The Panthers battled back from a 10-point deficit and secured a well-earned victory with two free-throws with four seconds left in another stellar Sangamon Valley Conference finish.
Ryan Tilstra led the Raiders with 23 points. Cannon Leonard chipped in 10 points.
Central 67, Momence 56
The Comets were in a battle for most of the night before pulling ahead by double-digits late in Sangamon Valley Conference action,
Jacob Shoven led the Comets with 22 points. Jay Lemenager dropped 21 points of his own.
Jasper Jones and Johnnie Williams each had 11 points for Momence. Raquan Coleman added 10 points.
Watseka 39, Cissna Park 37
The Warriors had just a bit more offense than the Timberwolves in a defensive-minded, old-fashioned River Valley Conference game.
Maddux Rigsby had 14 points to lead Watseka. Jordan Schroeder added 9 points.
Ian Rogers led the Timberwolves with 13 points. Malaki Verkeler scored 10 points.
Beecher 63, Tri-Point 31
The Bobcats won their second game in three days, led by Duane Doss and his 16 points. Adyn McGinley scored 14 points and Mitch Landis added 13 points.
Bobby Mogged led the Chargers with 12 points. Connor Cardenas added 11 points.
Milford 58, Hoopeston 27
Milford scored 26 first-half points to nearly outscore Hoopeston’s entire point total by halftime.
Nicholas McKinley led the Bearcats with 15 points. Trace Fleming added 10 points and Aaron Banning notched another nine points.
Coal City 34, Manteno 31
Kyle Burch finished as the only Coaler in double-digit scoring with 14 points in a matchup between two of last year’s three Illinois Central Eight Conference co-champions.
Manny Carrera scored 13 points to lead Manteno. Nicholas Johnson added 12 points.
Trinity 70, Quad Cities Christian 30
In their first game of the day at the American Christian Schools International Tournament the Eagles dominated against Quad Cities Christian. Ben Green led the squad with a team-high 20 points and seven steals. Jesse Jakresky and Carter Stoltz each added double-doubles with double-digit points and rebounds.
Trinity 62, Mt. Top (Wis.) 55
Trinity continued its winning ways with a strong second quarter that saw the Eagles outscore their opponent 20-6 before winning by seven.
Ethyn Graham poured in 19 points to lead the Eagles, followed by Jackson Wade who notched a double-double with 1 2points and 13 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beecher 50, Gardner-South Wilmington 49
The Bobcats were able to squeak one out in the newest chapter of one of the area’s best girls basketball rivalries Friday.
Abby Shepard scored a game-high 27 points to power Beecher. Morgan McDermott added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Kylie Hawks had 26 points to lead the Panthers. Abby Beck had 10 points.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Reinhardt 1, Olivet 0
The Tigers fell short to the 17th-ranked ranked Eagles on the road in a pitcher’s duel.
Ethan Underwood tossed eight strong innings, giving up one earned run on a solo homerun. He finished with six strikeouts and five walks on 122 pitches.
THURSDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Prairie Central 80, Dwight 43
The Trojans fell behind by 19 points in the first quarter and never recovered. Brandon Ceylor poured in almost half of Dwight’s total points with 19 and Isaac Telford added 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop McNamara 47, Wheaton Academy 44
The Irish sweated out a tight one in Metro Suburban Conference play.
Lia Coy led the Irish with 18 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Tessa DiPietra added 10 points, three rebounds, a steal and a block. Claudia Dolliger had 8 points, seven steals and four boards.
Peotone 45, Streator 27
The Blue Devils moved to 4-0 and 3-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Madi Schroeder flirted around a triple-double with 11 points, six assists and six steals. Danielle Piper chipped in 11 points and Mady Kibelkis poured in nine points and five steals.
Gardner-South Wilmington 52, Grant Park 31
The Panthers improved to 6-0 and 3-0 in River Valley Conference play.
Abby Beck led the Panthers with 16 points, four more than teammate Addi Fair. Kylie Hawks scored 12 points.
Brook Veldhuizen exploded on the glass with 16 rebounds to lead the Dragons in their defeat. Delaney Panozzo scored 11 points, five assists and four steals.
Central 47, Momence 14
Central’s suffocating defense held the Redskins to zero first quarter points and only allowed six total made field goals.
Natalie Praire led the Comets with 12 points, followed by Hallie Wilken (seven points) and Alana Gray (seven points).
Ady Duran put on a one-woman show for the Redskins, scoring a game-high 13 points.
Watseka 55, Cissna Park 22
Allie Hoy shot well from deep, nailing three of Watseka’s four made three’s on the night, which allowed her to finish with a team-high 13 points. Kennedy McTaggart and Kinzie Parsons added eight points and a team-high six rebounds each.
Emma Morrical led Cissna Park with six points on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting night. Kristen Walder added a team-high five rebounds.
Beecher 82, Grace Christian 20
The Bobcats shot 69 percent from the field and dominated down low with 72 points in the paint.
Abby Shepard shot 10-for-12 to lead Beecher with 23 points, four assists and five steals. Rhiannon Saller scored nine of her 13 points of Crusader turnovers and Cheyanna Stluka added a team0high six steals.
Grace Christian’s Meredith Sanford nearly scored half of the team’s points as she dropped a team-high 9 points.
Lisle 49, Reed-Custer 21
A slow start and costly turnovers held the Comets from snagging a comeback victory. Daniele Cherry led Reed-Custer with eight points followed by Abrey Ricketts and Allie Shaw who each totaled four points.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58, Iroquois West 56
The Raiders fell in a tough Sangamon Valley Conference game that came down to a last-second shot.
Shea Small had a huge offensive performance for Iroquois West. She finished with a game-high 25 points.
Coal City 54, Manteno 41
The Coalers outscored the Panthers 26-11 in the third quarter to help lift Coal City to a double-digit win in conference play. Hayleigh Roach poured in 19 points and three assists to lead to Coalers. Cooper added 9 points and eight rebounds.
Chloe Boros scored a team-high 14 points for Manteno. Emma Riner showed up on the glass, totaling 12 rebounds and eight points.
BOYS SWIM & DIVE
Bradley-Bourbonnais 110, Homewood-Flossmoor 67
The Boilermakers improved to 2-2 on the season with a huge win over the Vikings.
Zach Scheiwiller, Jake Lehman, Ethan Smith and Ben McDorman took home the 200-yard medley relay. Smith added wins in the 50-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle. McDorman snagged victories in 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke. Lehman continued his winning ways with a victory in the 100-yard butterfly. Scheiwiller won the 100-yard freestyle.
GIRLS BADMINTON
Sandburg 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 5
The pairings of Desiree Moore and Gretchen Gray and Mary Henderson and Gracie picked up third-set tiebreaker victories in doubles play. Anna Hammes and Brianna Wynne won their doubles match in straight-sets. Henderson and Gretchen Gray grabbed Bradley-Bourbonnais’ singles wins.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Olivet 3, Cardinal Stritch 2
The Tigers (4-0) managed to stay perfect after a five-set thriller. Becca Bell led the ONU with 19 kills and two digs. Kaitlyn McMahan had a team-high 19 digs Rachel Newport totaled nine blocks.
