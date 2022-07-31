Palomino World Series

Nuscotomek 11, San Antonio 4

The Mad Sturgeons scored three runs in the opening frame before never looking back on their way to grab a seven-run win over San Antonio. Michael Freitas went 2-for-4 with a homerun, two RBIs and a run scored to lead Nuscomotek at the plate. Caden Martin drove in two runs off a two-run homer. Landon Provost went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Isaac Stipp and Conner Bell each singled with an RBI. Tyler Murray claimed the win on the mound, giving up six hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.

