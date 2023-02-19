BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSA Class 2A Momence Regional quarterfinals: (8)Peotone 57, (13)Herscher 45
Peotone outscored Herscher 17-6 in the third quarter to help pull away late and advance to the regional semifinal round against Beecher at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Momence. Miles Heflin recorded a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds to help lead the Blue Devils. Wil Graffeo totaled 12 points and Brandon Weiss had eight points.
No individual stats were available for the Tigers.
IHSA Class 2A Momence Regional quarterfinals: (12)Manteno 60, (10)Momence 58
Kyle McCullough scored 22 points, including the game-winning shot at the buzzer to help lead Manteno and advance the Panthers to the regional semifinals against Pontiac at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Momence. Porter Chandler scored 13 points, followed by teammates Aidan Dotson (10 points) and Jeremiah Renchen (six points).
James Stevenson Jr. finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds to help pace Momence. Kud'de Bertram tallied 18 points and five assists. Erick Castillo had nine points. Momence concluded its season 17-11 overall.
IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional quarterfinals: (5)Reed-Custer 70, (9)Coal City 61
Reed-Custer advanced to the regional semifinal round against Bishop McNamara at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Seneca. No individual stats were available for the Comets.
No individual stats were available for the Coalers.
IHSA Class 2A Prairie Central Regional quarterfinals: (9)Central 50, (8)Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 48
Central advanced to the regional semifinals against Prairie Central at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Prairie Central. Matthew Luhrsen led the Comets with a team-high 14 points. Luke Shoven and Jayce Meier scored 10 points apiece. Aidan Podowicz had six points.
IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional quarterfinals: (4)Grant Park 70, (14)Cissna Park 49
Grant Park advanced to the regional semifinals against St. Anne at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Watseka. Blake Brown led the Dragons with a team-high 26 points. Brock Brown tallied 11 points, which was one more point scored than teammates John Kveck and Tyler Hudson.
No individual stats were available for Cissna Park.
IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional quarterfinals: (7)Dwight 73, (8)Gardner-South Wilmington 56
Dwight advanced to the regional semifinals and will host Serena at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Wyatt Thompson poured in 28 points to help lead the Trojans. Conner Telford scored 16 points and Luke Gallet had 14 points. Dawson Carr chipped in seven points.
Gardner-South Wilmington closed its season out with an 11-20 overall record. Cale Halpin helped pace the Panthers with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Bennett Grant added 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. Gabe McHugh had eight points, 14 rebounds and four assists.
IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional quarterfinals: (3)Milford 67, (11)Roanoke-Benson 40
Milford advanced to the regional semifinals against LeRoy at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Ridgeview. Adin Portwood led the Bearcats with 22 points, followed by teammates Sawyer Laffoon (10 points) and Gavin Schunke (10 points).
IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional quarterfinals: (5)St. Anne 76, (13)Illinois Lutheran 37
St. Anne advanced to the regional semifinals against Grant Park at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Watseka. No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.
IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional quarterfinals: (12)Watseka 47, (10)Donovan 43
Watseka advanced to the regional semifinal round against Cornerstone Christian Academy at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at home. No individual stats were available for the Warriors.
Griffen Walters led Donovan (11-16) with 11 points, even rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Jacob Onnen had 10 points, three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Jesse Shell had eight points and two boards.
IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional quarterfinals: (1)Cornerstone Christian 81, (15)Grace Christian 28
No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.
IHSA Class 1A Lexington Regional quarterfinals: (2)Lexington 90, (16)Tri-Point 30
No individual stats were available for the Chargers.
BOYS SWIMMING
Lincoln-Way East Sectional
Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee both finished within the top eight teams of the 12-team sectional at Lincoln-Way East. The Boilermakers earned sixth with 126 team points, which was 147 shy of sectional champion Lincoln-Way East. Kankakee placed eighth with with 62 points.
Bradley-Bourbonnais had two individuals advance to state as individuals. BBCHS senior Grant Bahr scored a 257.05 to earn eighth in diving and advance to state as an individual. Junior diver Brandon Abbott also advanced to state as an individual with a ninth-place finish (219.85 points).
The Kays didn't have any individuals advance to state as an individual. Andrew Shepard helped pace Kankakee with a fifth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.98 s).
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Bryant & Stratton 70, KCC 64
Jazmyn Smith recorded a double-double with 16 points, 14 rebounds and three steals to help pace the Cavaliers. Na'lani Williams added another double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Valorie Dagg had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.