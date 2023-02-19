BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 2A Momence Regional quarterfinals: (8)Peotone 57, (13)Herscher 45

Peotone outscored Herscher 17-6 in the third quarter to help pull away late and advance to the regional semifinal round against Beecher at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Momence. Miles Heflin recorded a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds to help lead the Blue Devils. Wil Graffeo totaled 12 points and Brandon Weiss had eight points.

