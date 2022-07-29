Beecher bounced back with an 11-run victory over the Pumas after taking a tough loss on Thursday. Brad Netzel went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI to lead the Muskies high-powered offense. Mark Dye and Ian Sanders each collected two hits and an RBI. Marty Coyle drove in two runs off a single. Jacob Bulthuis had two singles and two runs scored. Andrew Olszewski went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Brandon Dubois claimed the win on the mound, giving up four hits and one earned run with six punchouts over five innings. Alex Dobrzeniecki had two strikeouts in one scoreless inning of relief action.
The Muskies will face the winner of Saturday’s game between the Mid Crest Pumas and Addison Braves for the NABF Regional title at 3 p.m. Saturday at KCC.
Beecher Muskies 6, Addison Braves 1 (Thursday)
Marty Coyle went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Muskies at the plate. Jacob Bulthuis, Brad Netzel and Todd Sippel had one single each. Bulthuis added a team-high two RBIs. Alex Rodriguez grabbed the win on the bump, giving up four hits and one run with six strikeouts over six innings of work. Zack Millsap tossed one scoreless inning of relief action.
Colt League World Series (Marion, Ill.)
Greensboro (N.C) 12, Nuscotomek 1 (6 innings)
Jackson Shelton went 2-for-3 to lead Nuscotomek at the plate in the team’s first game of the World Series. Nathan Webber had two drawn walks and Clay Gadbois chipped in the squad’s lone RBI. Brody Clark suffered the loss on the mound, giving up nine hits and nine runs (seven earned) with two strikeouts over four and 1/3 innings. Byron Wills tossed one and 2/3 innings of relief action, surrendering two hits and three runs (two earned) with one strikeout and two walks.
Nuscotomek will play Paderborn, Germany, Saturday at 12 p.m. in Marion. The Nuscotomek Palomino team played its first game of the World Series in Laredo, Texas, at 8 p.m. Friday against Laredo. Results from that game will be in Monday’s Daily Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.