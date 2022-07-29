NABF Regionals (Kankakee Community College)

Beecher Muskies 12, Mid Crest Pumas 1 (6 innings)

Beecher bounced back with an 11-run victory over the Pumas after taking a tough loss on Thursday. Brad Netzel went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI to lead the Muskies high-powered offense. Mark Dye and Ian Sanders each collected two hits and an RBI. Marty Coyle drove in two runs off a single. Jacob Bulthuis had two singles and two runs scored. Andrew Olszewski went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

