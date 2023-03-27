Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bishop McNamara, Kankakee, Iroquois West, Milford-Cissna Park and St. Anne's track and field teams competed in the finals of the Illinois Top Times Championships at the Shirk Center of Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday.
Class 3A
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Burnell Gordon helped lead the Boilermakers with a first-place finish in the boys long jump (22'09"). Amy Harvorth paced the girls' team with a fifth-place finish in the long jump (5'04").
Class 2A
Kankakee's Naomi Bey-Osborne helped lead the girls team with a first-place finish in the 200-meter dash (25.08 s). Trinity Noble, Aniya Lewis, Nevaeh Lowe and Bey-Osborne added a victory in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:44.81). Nikkel Johnson earned second in shot put (12.84 m). Only the Kays' girls team competed during the weekend.
Class 1A
St. Anne's Reece Curtis placed third in the 400-meter dash (51.45 s) to help pace the Cardinals.
Iroquois West's Bryson Grant earned third overall in the 1600-meter distance run (4:27.97) to help pace the Raiders.
Milford-Cissna Park's Addison Lucht placed fourth in the long jump (5.26 m) to help pace the Bearcats.
Bishop McNamara's Evita Martinez finished ninth in the 800-meter distance run (2:27.66) to help pace the Fightin' Irish.
(Sunday)
High school baseball
KCC 13, Oakton 3 (8 innings)
Jack Snyder went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and team-high six RBIs to help lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Curtis McKay had two hits, including a home run for one RBI and two runs scored. Paco Paulina contributed four hits, including a double for two RBIs and four runs scored. Zach O'Donnell improved to 1-1 on the mound, giving up zero hits and zero runs with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.
