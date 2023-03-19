ROUNDUP: Multiple area teams compete at Indoor Track and Field Comet Classic Daily Journal staff report Mar 19, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TRACK AND FIELDReed-Custer Comet Classic InviteBishop McNamara, Central, Coal City, Dwight and Reed-Custer all participated in 10-team invite in Braidwood.No team scores were available.Reed-Custer’s Danny Kuban led its boys team with a first place finish in pole vaulting (3.40 m).Haylee Keymon finished fifth (14.31 s) in the 60m hurdles (33”) to help pace the girls team.Bishop McNamara’s 4-by-800-meter relay team comprised of Carter Heinrich, Christian Provost, Sam Munterman and Jackson Mills earned first overall (9:22.01) to help lead the Fightin’ Irish’s boys team.Evita Martinez led the girls team with a first place finish in the 800-meter distance run (2:32.41).Collin Dames placed first overall in shot put (13.05 m) to help lead the Coalers boys’ team.Keirsten Gabehart led the girls team with a first place finish in the 400-meter dash (1:06.75).Marianna Hren also added a victory in the 3200-meter distance run (15:06.94).Central’s Kayden Cody, Kyle Plante, Cooper Moyer and Quinn Smith placed sixth overall (4:15.14) in the 4-by-400-meter relay to help pace the boys team.Alexis Schultz helped pace the girls team with a fourth place finish in the 400-meter dash (1:12.94).Dwight’s Tristan Chambers earned second in the 1600-meter distance race (5:13.79) to help pace the Trojans boys’ team.Isabella Bunting finished second in shot put (8.77 m) to help pace the girls team. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign up for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Journal E-Edition Receive our digital newspaper in your email inbox with the e-edition newsletter. Local Business Offers Would you like to receive local business offers? Sign-up today! Morning Mail Receive our daily headlines. Sign-up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists News Tips & Events Tell us what you knowWe're always interested in hearing about news and other events in our community. Send in a news tip Read the 2022 Girls Basketball Preview Read the 2022 Boys Basketball Preview Trending Stories Articles Images Commented ArticlesBradley police arrest man in retail thefts totaling more than $18,000Play ball: Bradley targets $35M baseball complexSheldon man found guilty of 2019 murderChallenge Course for teens, adults ready at Perry FarmBourbonnais, Manteno working on renewing boundary agreementNames released of father, son killed in Route 113 crashBBCHS Unified basketball wins state; Peotone takes thirdHopkins Park family looking for answers in hit and run accident that killed relativeBourbonnais man charged with possession of stolen vehicleBOYS BASKETBALL: Mac's Provost, Kankakee's Walters share Daily Journal Player of the Year Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. More Sports Photos Week in sports: Feb. 13-20, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Check out some of the week's best sports photos from local competitions and games. Week in sports: Feb. 6-12, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email View some of the week's best photos from stories on local sports games and competitions and sports features. Week in sports: Jan. 30 - Feb. 5, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email View some of the week's best photos from local sports games and competitions. Week in sports: Jan. 23-29, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email View some of the best photos from local sports games and competitions this week. Week in sports: Jan. 16-22, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Some of the best photos from local sports games and competitions this week.
