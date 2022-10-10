BOYS GOLF
IHSA Class 1A State Finals
Three local boys golfers from Beecher and Grant Park participated in th IHSA Class 1A State Finals golf tournament held at Prairie Vista Golf Course this past Friday and Saturday.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 12:00 am
Beecher senior Vinny Messana recorded the lowest area total at state by shooting a 75 on the first day before finishing his second round with an 82 to help combine for a 157 overall score between both rounds to help finish in a nine-way tie for 16th overall.
Messana’s head coach David Serafin noted Messana was “disappointed that he didn’t play better the second day, but he understands that he had tremendous accomplishing finishing 16th overall at this year’s state finals.”
Beecher junior Jack Hayhurst finished in a five-way tie for 36th overall with a 162 after posting a solid second-day back-nine score of 33 to help total a 76 during his second round and help himself move up around 20 spots on the final leaderboard. Hayhurst wasn’t available for immediate comment.
Grant Park junior Trey Boecker opened his first round with a 77 followed by an 81 the second day to help total 158, which was good enough for a five-way tie for 25th overall.
“I was disappointed that I didn’t play the way I wanted to this week,” Boecker said. “There’s a lot of things I need to work on, but I just need to learn from this experience and keep my head up.”
GIRLS GOLF
IHSA Class 1A State Finals
Manteno senior Katherine Gaffney was the only local girl golfer to participate in this year’s IHSA Class 1A State finals held at Red Tail Run Golf Course this past Friday and Saturday.
Gaffney shot a 103 with two pars in her first round of the state finals on Friday. Gaffney’s first-day total forced her to miss the cut on Saturday, which effectively ended her season.
Gaffney wasn’t available for an immediate comment.
