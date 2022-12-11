SATURDAY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament
Gardner-South Wilmington 47, Dwight 39
Addi Fair poured in 31 points to help lead the Panthers. Grace Olsen finished with 15 points.
Kassy Kodat tallied 14 points to help pace the Trojans. Lilly Duffy had seven points.
Wilmington 42, Milford 24
No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.
Hunter Mowrey recorded a monster double-double with 13 points, 16 rebounds and two steals to help pace the Bearcats. Brynlee Wright added four points, 11 rebounds and three steals.
Herscher 55, Milford 25
No individual stats were available for the Tigers.
Hunter Mowrey tallied 10 points and three rebounds to help pace the Bearcats. Brynlee Wright had seven points, 13 rebounds and three steals.
Hoopeston 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 42
Addi Fair scored a game-high 20 points to help pace the Panthers. Hannah Balcom had 10 points.
Iroquois West 43, Dwight 22
No individual stats were available for the Raiders or the Trojans.
Herscher 49, Central 42
No individual stats were available for the Tigers or the Comets.
Iroquois West 42, Hoopeston 20
No individual stats were available for the Raiders.
Central 48, Wilmington 43
No individual stats were available for the Comets or the Wildcats.
Regular Season
Watseka 58, Tri-Point 34
Watseka improved to 8-2 on the season. Ava Swartz totaled 18 points and eight rebounds to help lead Watseka. Becca Benoit added 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Brianna Denault contributed 12 points and Emily Miller had 10 points.
Lainey Bertrand paced the Chargers with 11 points. Adriana Hummel chipped in 10 points.
Cissna Park 51, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 33
Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves with 22 points, two rebounds and two steals. Josie Neukomm had nine points and four rebounds. Sophia Duis chipped in seven points, seven rebounds and one steal.
Calvary Christian 35, Trinity 31
Madeline Shold recorded a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds to help pace the Eagles. Elena Shold chipped in six points and 12 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Beecher 77, Herscher 32
Beecher improved to 7-1 with a double-digit win over Herscher. Adyn McGinley filled the stat sheet, totaling 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals to help lead the Bobcats. Zackary Johnson added 18 points and four steals. Ethan Rydberg had eight points and four assists.
No individual stats were available for the Tigers.
Morris 56, Wilmington 54
Wilmington held a 40-38 lead going into the final frame before suffering the one-score loss to Morris. Ryder Meents recorded 24 points and two rebounds to help pace the Wildcats. Joey Cortese tallied 10 points and four rebounds. Reid Juster had seven points, three assists and two rebounds.
South Newton 42, Wilmington 29
No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.
WRESTLING
Coal City 45, Main South 29; Coal City 78, Crystal lake South 3; Coal City 55, Plainfield Central 22; Lincoln-Way East 54, Coal City 15
Coal City earned third place in the Larry Glassen Dual Team Tournament at Downers Grove South. The Coalers finished the tournament going 4-1 to improve to 18-1 overall this season. Coal City had two grapplers go undefeated (5-0) throughout the tournament. Brody Widlowski (113 pounds) and Mataeo Blessing (145/152) both led the Coalers by going 5-0 in their respective matches.
CHEER
Boilermaker Classic
Manteno’s cheer team placed third overall in the small varsity division.
FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Momence 62, Grace Christian 21
Momence improved to 7-1 and 4-0 in the River Valley Conference. James Stevenson Jr. totaled 25 points and seven rebounds to help lead Momence. Jevon Sneed totaled eight points, which was two more points than teammates Kud’de Bertram and Erick Castillo.
Ethan Reynolds scored 10 points to help pace the Crusaders. Caleb Davis chipped in eight points.
Beecher 72, Grant Park 43
In its old gym, Beecher improved its record to 6-1 and 3-0 in the River Valley Conference with a double-digit win over Grant Park. Adyn McGinley led the Bobcats with 24 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Zackary Johnson added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Ethan Rydberg and Ethan Turney had eight points apiece.
John Kveck paced the Dragons with a team-high 24 points. Brock Brown had 13 points.
Iroquois West 51, Chrisman 34
Iroquois West earned its first Vermilion Valley Conference win with a victory over Chrisman to help improve to 4-2 on the season. Tyler Read scored a team-high 21 points to help lead the Raiders. Sam McMillan added 17 points and six rebounds. Evan Izquierdo, Kyler Meents and Kyle Manahan had three points each.
Peotone 54, Herscher 24
Peotone outscored Herscher 20-7 in the third quarter to help pull away and never look back. Miles Heflin recorded 21 points to help lead the Blue Devils. Hunter Becker contributed nine points, which was one more point than teammates Wil Graffeo, Lucas Gesswein and Brandon Weiss.
Brock Wenzelman scored 14 points to help pace the Tigers. Blake Ritsema chipped in four points.
Donovan 69, Gardner-South Wilmington 61
Donovan improved to 5-3 on the season. Brendan Hennieke led the Wildcats with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Griffen Walters had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jacob Onnen chipped in 13 points and five rebounds.
G-SW dropped to 5-4 overall. Cale Halpin scored 27 points all in the second half to help pace the Panthers. Gabe McHugh finished with one rebound shy of a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Brody Fatlan had eight points.
Midland 74, Dwight 51
Wyatt Thompson poured in 18 points to help pace the Trojans. Conner Telford added 16 points and Luke Gallet had six points.
Coal City 50, Manteno 47
Cason Headley led the Coalers with 29 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Carter Garrelts tallied 12 points and nine rebounds. Jim Feeney chipped in five points and five rebounds.
Central 54, St. Anne 51
Amarion Paxton scored 12 points to help lead the Comets to victory. Jayce Meier finished with 10 points and Matthew Luhrsen and Peyton Chandler had eight points apiece.
Anthony Blake recorded 16 points to help pace the Cardinals. Fred Burton added 15 points and Brandon Schoth had eight points.
Streator 60, Wilmington 34
Ryder Meents tallied 12 points to help pace the Wildcats. Reid Juster added seven points and four rebounds. Ryan Nelson had two points and eight rebounds.
Calvary Christian 38, Trinity 30
Carter Stoltz led the Eagles with 13 points.
Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley 61, Watseka 20
Watseka fell to 3-4 on the season. No individual stats were available for the Warriors.
