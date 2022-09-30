GIRLS GOLF
IHSA Class 1A Seneca Regional
Prairie Central won the Seneca Regional crown with a first place team score of 382 points to advance to sectionals as a team. Dwight claimed third overall with 467 to also help itself advance to sectionals as a team. Coal City earned fourth with 479 and Watseka finished fifth out of eight teams with 491. Iroquois West, Milford, Tri-Point, Reed-Custer and Wilmington also participated in the regional, but they didn't qualify for team scoring due to failing to filed a complete team.
The Trojans managed to advance themselves as a team to sectionals, which will be held at Edgebrook Golf Club in Sandwich on Monday. Sophie Anderson led Dwight with a 103, followed by teammates Isabella Dinelli (114), MaryClaire Phillips (121) and Ava Meister (129).
Watseka's Jasmine Essington advanced to sectionals as an individual with a 107. Layla Holohan added a 114. Sophie Simpson shot a 129 and Kyah Westerfield shot a 141.
Coal City's Kylee Kennell also advanced to sectionals as an individual by carding a team-best 98, which was good enough for the sixth-best overall score. Darcy Ness contributed a 120, which was 10-strokes better than teammate Emma Varnak. Dakota Clubb shot a 131.
Iroquois West's Adelynn Scharp claimed a share of the third-best overall score with a 94 to advance herself to sectionals as an individual. Jersey Fowler shot a 119 while teammate Jaidyn Ashline totaled a 161.
Reed-Custer's Mikayla Knake advanced to sectionals as an individual with a low card of 107. Dakota Wilkins shot a 139.
Emily Geiss led the Wildcats with a 118, followed by teammates Channing Sexton (133), Claire Lenart (169) and Ava Cupples (170).
Cali Staler led the Chargers with a 127.
Kirstyn Lucht led the Bearcats with a 138, followed by teammates Molly Harms (172) and Gracelin Gregory (153).
IHSA Class 1A Providence Regional
St. Laurence won the New Lenox Regional crown with a first place team score of 372 points. Bishop McNamara claimed fifth with 444 points and Beecher finished sixth with 463 points. Peotone and Manteno also participated in the regional, but it did not qualify for team scoring due to failing to field full teams.
Bishop McNamara's Lia Coy qualified for sectionals as an individual by scoring a 105. Ava Brockell totaled a 108 and Lydia Nugent shot a 114. Marley Green rounded out the Irish's top golfers with a 117.
Beecher's Makenzie Krupa advanced to sectionals as an individual with a low card of 99 to help lead the Bobcats. Samantha Kain added a 104, which was 14-strokes better than teammate Tabitha Gregory. Olivia Geringer-Spagnola shot a 142.
Manteno's Katherine Gaffney fired a 98 to help herself qualify for sectionals as an individual with the 10th-best overall score. Kylie Saathoff shot a 149, which was a career-low.
Katie Spivak shot a 149 to help pace the Blue Devils.
IHSA Class 2A Joliet Regional
Minooka won the Joliet Regional title with a first place team score of 330 points. Bradley-Bourbonnais finished fifth out of the eight-team field with 354. Kankakee also participated in the regional, but it failed to field a full team to qualify for team scoring.
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Gabby Hubbs earned a share of the fourth-best overall score with a 78 to help herself advance to sectionals as an individual. Kate Cailteux shot an 89 to also help herself qualify for sectionals as an individual. Danica Voss carded a 92 and Brynn Devine shot a 95.
Nora Mulcahy recorded a 98 to help pace the Kays.
BOYS SOCCER
Grant Park 8, Momence 1
Grant Park had a balanced attack as it totaled six separate scorers in its victory over Momence to help itself have an opportunity to clinch the River Valley Conference championship with a win over Central on Saturday. Owen Reynolds and Emilio Sandoval each had two goals to help lead the Dragons. Tyler Hudson, Rylan Heldt, Brock Brown and Ryder Greenholt had one score apiece. Heldt also contributed a team-high three assists. Luke Horn grabbed three saves behind the net.
No individual stats were available for the Redskins.
Coal City 4, Reed-Custer 3
Coal City claimed a one-goal victory over the Comets on its senior night. Seniors Mataeo Blessing, Luke Hawkins, Nathan Elberts and Gavin Chernesky each score one goal apiece to help lead the Coalers. Hawkins added a team-high three assists, which was one more assist than Chernesky.
No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.
Iroquois West 8, Watseka 0
No individual stats were available for either Iroquois West or Watseka.
Peotone 2, Herscher 1
No individual stats are available for the Blue Devils, who were victorious in Illinois Central Eight action.
Jaden Jaime scored the lone goal to help pace the Tigers. Tucker White hauled in eight saves behind the net.
Lisle 4, Manteno 0
No individual stats were available for the Panthers.
Timothy Christian 3, Bishop McNamara 0
Goalkeeper Carter Levesque tallied 12 saves to help pace the Irish.
VOLLEYBALL
Beecher 2, Grace Christian 0
Beecher improved to 12-6 overall with a 25-17, 25-5, straight-set win over the Crusaders. Emily Avelar led the Bobcats with nine digs, five aces, two blocks and two kills. Abby Schrimsher added seven blocks, four kills and one dig. Bri Schrimsher totaled eight assists and three digs. Lily Avelar contributed seven kills and six digs.
No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.
Bismarck-Henning 2, Watseka 0
Watseka suffered a 25-19, 22-25, 15-25, third-set tiebreaker loss. Elizabeth Wittenborn led the Warriors with 15 assists, 11 digs and five aces. Ella Smith recorded 10 digs. Lauren Tegtmeyer chipped in five kills and a block. Haylie Peck had a team-high six kills.
Cissna Park 2, Hoopeston 0
Cissna Park increased its overall record to 21-3 with a 25-22, 25-8, straight-set win over Hoopseton. Addison Lucht led the Timberwolves with 12 kills and three aces. Mikayla Knake had 29 assists. Brooklyn Stadeli chipped in seven kills and nine digs.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Central 0
G-SW claimed a 25-20, 25-15, two-set win over the Comets. Addison Fair totaled nine kills, five digs, three aces and one block to help pace the Panthers to victory. Hannah Balcom added four kills, one dig and one block. Hannah Frescura finished with 14 assists, 10 digs and one ace. Maddie Olsen chipped in three aces and one kill.
No individual stats were available for Central.
South Newton 2, Milford 0
Milford dropped to 15-5 overall with a 19-25, 24-26, straight-set loss to South Newton. Anna McEwen recorded 10 kills and 10 digs to help pace the Bearcats. Jahni Lavicka added 18 assists and 11 digs. Hunter Mowrey finished with eight kills and seven digs.
Grant Park 2, St. Anne 0
Grant Park earned a 25-10, 25-10, straight-set win over the Cardinals on its senior night. Brooke Veldhuizen did most of the damage for the Dragons, totaling nine kills, five digs, four service points and three blocks. Delaney Panozzo added six service points, five kills, three blocks and two digs. Shelby McKinstry had 13 points with six aces. Paige Tavoletti chipped in in points, seven assists and four digs.
Manteno 2, Reed-Custer 0
Manteno spiked past the Comets 25-19, 25-18 to help itself improve to 7-2 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play. Ava Pequette led the Panthers with nine assists, eight kills and two aces. Reese Eldridge totaled 10 assists, five aces and one kill. Drew Hosselton had a team-high 10 kills.
No individual stats were available for the Comets.
Herscher 2, Lisle 1
Herscher bested the Lions in three-sets, winning 25-6, 24-26, 25-10. Kennedi Huston led the Tigers with 11 kills and eight digs. Isabella Mendell contributed 10 assists, eight kills and four aces. Ella Gessner finished with five kills and one block.
Coal City 2, Wilmington 1
Coal City claimed a 21-25, 27-25, 25-16, three-set win over the Wildcats. No individual stats were available for the Coalers.
Lexi Liaramatis recorded 25 digs to help pace Wilmington. Bella Reyes added 14 digs, eight kills, two blocks and two aces. Grace Brukey tallied 12 assists, 12 digs and an ace.
