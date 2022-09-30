Golf file
Maksim Koval

GIRLS GOLF

IHSA Class 1A Seneca Regional

Prairie Central won the Seneca Regional crown with a first place team score of 382 points to advance to sectionals as a team. Dwight claimed third overall with 467 to also help itself advance to sectionals as a team. Coal City earned fourth with 479 and Watseka finished fifth out of eight teams with 491. Iroquois West, Milford, Tri-Point, Reed-Custer and Wilmington also participated in the regional, but they didn't qualify for team scoring due to failing to filed a complete team. 

