SOFTBALL
IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional semifinals
Coal City 7, Chicago Christian 6 (9 innings)
Coal City advanced to the regional title game against Beecher with an extra-inning win in the semis. Abigail Gagliardo went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to lead the Coalers. Kaitlyn Jasper had two singles and the game-winning RBI off a hit-by-pitch. Jaydn Shaw drove in two runs off a triple and a single. Briahnna Combes claimed the win within the circling ing up six hits and three earned runs over six innings of work. Kerigan Copes chipped in two singles and two runs scored.
IHSA Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional semifinals
Herscher 6, Central 5
Herscher advanced to the regional championship against Bishop McNamara at 11 a.m. on Saturday at McNamara. Mia Ruder went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Tigers at the plate. Rylie Hartman had a double and two drawn walks for two RBIs. Alison Hassett and Kayna Nelson chipped in one double each. Zoey Fleischauer earned the victory on the mound, giving up four hits and five runs (four earned) over six innings.
Alana Gray went 2-for-3 with a homerun and a team-high two RBIs to lead the Comets. Emilie Baker contributed an RBI single. Ella White an Alexis Hall had one single each.
IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinals
Seneca 4, Peotone 0
Ashley Veltman had three singles to lead the Blue Devils offensively. Emma Spagnoli recorded a double and Taylor Thweatt added a single. Mackenzie Strough chipped in a single.
IHSA Class 1A Newark Regional semifinals
Marquette 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 innings)
Katelyn Farris and Jayden Buchanan collected one single each to lead the Panthers.
Regular Season
Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Stagg 0
Bella Pusateri went 3-for-4 with three singles to lead the Boilermakers. Bri Melchor added two hits, including a double for an RBI. Kiersten Martin and Kylie Rose had one double each. Libby Spaulding earned the win on the mound, giving up four hits and zero runs with 12 strikeouts over seven innings.
BASEBALL
IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional semifinals
Cissna Park 2, Fisher 1
Cissna Park advanced to the regional championship against Armstrong at 11 a.m. on Saturday at home. Brayden Bruens had a walk-off RBI sacrifice flyout in the bottom of the seventh to help lead the Timberwolves. Brody Sluis added three singles, which was one more single than teammate Ryan King. Gavin Spitz chipped in a single and Bruens claimed the victory on the mound, giving up four hits and one unearned run with nine strikeouts over seven innings of work.
IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinals
Coal City 9, Peotone 4
Coal City advanced to the regional championship after defeating their Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals. Aydan Murphey went 3-for-4 with a run scored to lead the Coalers. Ashton Harvey barreled a two-run homerun. Brady Best had two singles for an RBI and two runs scored. Kaelen Natyshok and Braden Reilly had two hits apiece. Reilly grabbed the win on the bump, giving up three hits and two runs (zero earned) over six innings.
Connor Janik recorded a homerun and a double for two RBIs to lead the Blue Devils. Kade Hupe added two singles for two RBIs. Matt Derkacy had a single and a run scored.
IHSA Class 1A Delavan Regional semifinals
Heyworth 13, Gardner-South Wilmington 1 (5 innings)
G-SW Concluded its season with a 15-10 overall record. Ethan Maxard recorded a double to lead the Panthers at the plate. Dane Halpin, Cale Halpin, and Ethan Mack had one single each.
IHSA Class 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional semifinals
Roanoke-Benson 12, Dwight 3
Luke Gallett smacked a solo homerun and a single to help lead the Trojans. Dillon Sarff went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Jack Denker had a double and a run scored.
IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional semifinals
Grant Park 11, St. Anne-Donovan 1 (5 innings)
Grant Park advanced to the regional championship against Milford at 10 a.m on Saturday at Milford. Keaton Lacer threw a no-hitter with four strikeouts to lead the Dragons. Nolan Schneider collected four hits, including one double for a team-high four RBIs. Hunter Romanowski had an RBI double.
No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.
IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Regional semifinals
Central 1, Bismarck-Henning 0
Central advanced to the regional title game against St. Joseph-Ogden at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Hoopeston. Carson Turner and Kyle Gifford each collected one double to help lead the Comets. Nick Krueger had an RBI groundout. Luke Shoven grabbed the victory on the bump, giving up three hits and zero runs with 11 strikeouts over a complete game effort.
IHSA Class 2A Reed-Custer Regional semifinals
Joliet Catholic 9, Wilmington 3
Ryan Banas went 2-for-4 with a run scored to lead the Wildcats. Tim Mills had a double and a single for an RBI and a run scored. Kaden Humphries drove in two runs off a double.
Regular Season
Kankakee 11, Crete-Monee 3
Kankakee improved to 22-3-1 overall. Camden Kearney had two doubles and two singles for a team-high four RBIs to help lead the Kays with the sticks. Jaeden Harris had a double and a single for an RBI. Jason Moore added two singles and two runs scored. Harris also claimed the win on the mound, giving up three hits and three earned runs over 4 and 1/3 innings.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, Stagg 5
Cal Darling went 3-for-4 with two runs scored to lead BBCHS at the plate. Cody Freitas added a double and a single for a run scored. Luke Allen chipped in an RBI double. Ethan Zirbel picked up the win on the bump, giving up one hit and there earned runs with six strikeouts over three innings.
