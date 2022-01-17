GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop McNamara 38, Wheaton Academy 31
The Fightin’ Irish earned a victory in the Metro Suburban Conference on Monday. Camille Kuntz had 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Tessa DiPietra also was in double-figures with 10 points. Kendell Lade had nine points, four steals and two rebounds. Mallory O’Connor added six points and six rebounds to go along with three steals and two blocks.
Trinity 43, Christian Liberty Academy 31
Trinity avenged its earlier season loss to CLA by jumping out to an 18-6 first-quarter lead before never turning back. Veronica Harwood led the Eagles with 18 points and six rebounds. Anna Simmons had 10 points and three assists. Maddie Should tallied six points and seven rebounds.
Herscher 46, Grace Christian 27
Herscher improved to 18-5 on the season with a nonconference victory against the Crusaders. Macey Moore totaled 12 points to lead the Tigers. Elise Kukuck and Gwenyth Jackubowski scored seven points each.
No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.
Iroquois West 44, South Newton 27 (Ind.)
Iroquois West improved to 14-6 overall with a double-digit win against South Newton. Adelynn Scharp totaled 10 points and seven rebounds to lead the Raiders. Ilyana Nambo added seven rebounds, five points and four steals. Shea Small contributed 15 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Rock Island 51, Kankakee 36
Avery Jackson and Nikkel Johnson each led the Kays with a team-high 11 points. Taleah Turner chipped in six points, and Brooklyn Baptist finished with four points, as the Kays fell short in nonconference action Monday.
Peotone 55, Momence 15
Peotone improved to 16-4 overall with Monday’s nonconference victory. Mady Kibelkis notched 15 points, which was one more point than her teammate Jenna Hunter. Addie Graffeo scored seven points, and Madi Schroeder hauled in a team-high 10 rebounds.
Britta Lindgren’s five points and three rebounds led the Redskins. Vaneza Ortiz recorded five points, and Kaylee VanSwol had three points and two rebounds.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Watseka 33
Allie Hoy totaled 11 points to lead the Warriors. Sydney McTaggart finished with eight points.
Milford 35, Donovan-St. Anne 14
Hunter Mowrey’s nine points and nine rebounds led the Bearcats. Brynlee Wright added eight points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Tiffany Schroeder chipped in a team-high 12 rebounds to go along with six points.
No individual stats were available for Donovan-St. Anne.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Christian Liberty Academy 63, Trinity 36
Ethan Schurman totaled a team-high seven points to lead Trinity. Noah Lundmark and Carter Stoltz finished with six points apiece.
