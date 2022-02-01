BOYS BASKETBALL
Momence 61, Donovan 33
Haven Roberts led the Redskins with 20 points and seven rebounds. Jaden Walls contributed 15 points and six steals to help set a new school record for steals in a single season with 106.
No individual stats were available for Donovan.
Beecher 72, Seneca 69 (OT)
Beecher held off Seneca in overtime to improve to 19-5 overall this season. Duane Doss poured in 42 points, 11 rebounds, and five steals to lead the Bobcats. Chris DeFrank scored 10 points. Bryce Beck and Rio Llamas chipped in seven points each
Iroquois West 68, Hoopeston 40
Iroquois West picked up its 20th win of the season while moving to 8-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a victory over Hoopeston. Cannon Leonard notched a double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Raiders. Sam McMillan added 14 points, which was four more points than teammate Lucas Frank. Peyton Rhodes chipped in six points and five assists.
Bishop McNamara 58, Grant Park 35
Jaxson Provost scored 13 points to lead McNamara in its second nonconference win in as many days. Colton Provost had 11 points and Nolan Czako scored 10 points.
John Kveck tallied 13 points to lead the Dragons. Sawyer Loitz and Trey Boecker chipped in seven points apiece.
Milford 75, Cissna Park 55
Milford improved to 21-6 on the season with a 20-point victory over the Timberwolves. Sawyer Lafffoon led the Bearcats with a team-high 21 points. Adin Portwood totaled 16 points and Nick Warren had 13 points. Will Teig finished with eight rebounds, six points, five assists, and four blocks.
Gavin Savoree scored 24 points to lead Cissna Park. Malaki Verkler added 16 points and Gavin Spitz chipped in eight points.
Herscher 56, Wilmington 39
Herscher improved to 20-5 and 10-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Trey Schwarzkopf led the Tigers with 19 points, followed by teammates Brock Wenzelman (11 points) and Cody Lunsford (11 points).
Tysen Meents' team-high 16 points led the Wildcats. Ryder Meents had 13 points.
Grace Christian 61, Trinity 31
Zach McGuirt dropped 30 points to lead the Crusaders. Miles Schaafsma totaled 12 points.
Jesse Jakresky tallied 13 points to lead the Eagles. Aiden Dersien had seven points.
Dwight 58, Gardner-South Wilmington 45
Wyatt Thompson's scored 25 points to lead the Trojans. Jeremy Kapper tallied 17 points and Conner Telford recorded 13 points.
Cale Halpin poured in 20 points and six steals to lead the Panthers. Gabe McHugh added 12 points and six rebounds.
Watseka 78, Armstrong-Potomac 57
Evan LaBelle and Jordan Schroeder scored a team-high 21 points each to lead the Warriors. Hunter Meyer had 14 points.
Streator 49, Coal City 35
Cason Headley's 11 points led the Coalers. Carter Garrelts finished with seven points.
Reed-Custer 37, Peotone 30
Lucas Foote accounted for more than half of the Comets' offensive output, racking up a game-high 19 points in the team's Illinois Central Eight Conference win. Eddie Gad and Josh Bohac each scored five points.
Carson McGrath led the Blue Devils with 12 points and four rebounds. Miles Heflin chipped in eight points and seven rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Manteno 41, Grace Christian 33
Manteno extended its winning streak to three games with a victory over Grace Christian. Chloee Boros led the Panthers with 12 points. Kylie Saathoff contributed 10 points and seven rebounds. Mia Robbins and Lyndsey Greenquist chipped in five steals apiece.
No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.
Lincoln-Way Central 57, Bradley-Bourbonnais 34
Ellie Haggard scored nine points to lead BBCHS. Madison Kelly had six points and Tess Wallace finished with five points.
Hoopeston 46, Cissna Park 43
Mikayla Knake recorded 23 points and five rebounds to lead the Timberwolves. Emma Morrical notched eight points and 10 rebounds.
Bishop McNamara 56, Elmwood Park 35
The Fightin' Irish won comfortably in Tuesday's Metro Suburban Conference affair. Caley Strahan led a balanced McNamara attack with 13 points and five rebounds. Tessa DiPietra had nine points and four rebounds and Lia Coy also scored nine points. Kendell Lade and Mallory O'Connor each scored eight points, hauled in seven rebounds and recorded a block. Lade also had four steals and O'Connor had two steals.
